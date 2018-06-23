Library exhibits tell stories through art (w/video)

The Park City Professional Artists Association and the Utah Museum of Fine Arts have exhibits on display at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. The PCPAA’s exhibit will show through Aug. 26. The Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ exhibit will show through Aug. 20. For information, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org .

The Park City Library's new art exhibit is unique because the 25 works are not only created by local amateur and professional artists, but most of them depict scenes from the Wasatch Back.

That's fitting because the pieces were created by members of the Park City Professional Artists Association (PCPAA), a nonprofit that fosters an environment that supports professional and novice artists in our community, said Kate Mapp, Park City Library's adult services librarian.

"We're excited to show the art because it's fun to see local animals and landscapes," Mapp said.

The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 26, features oil-on-canvas, watercolors and acrylic paintings, as well as photographs and prints.

"We also have a mask sculpture as our intro piece on the first floor," Mapp said. "We traditionally don't show three-dimensional artwork, but if we can hang it on the wall, we are more than happy to do that."

The mask segues into a traveling exhibit from the Utah Museum of Fine Arts that is also on display at the Park City Library.

That exhibit, which will be up through Aug. 20, is called "Journey Stories." It features eight artifacts displayed in an acrylic case, and tells unique tales through objects from cultures around the world, Mapp said.

"Every culture has a journey story of how their cultures developed," she said. "Stories can be in a book. They can be seen in a painting or sculpture."

Stories can also be conveyed orally, and that's the focus of the Utah Museum of Fine Arts exhibit, according to Mapp.

"All summer we are going to present storytelling workshops, and then on Aug. 2, we'll have a storytelling event," she said. "People will submit their names and people will have a chance to tell their stories. The theme will be the great outdoors."

To tie in the Park City Professional Artists Association works, Mapp and her staff asked the local artists to write a short story about their art. These stories are printed on the works' title labels.

"As you walk around the library, you can read the art tags and get to know a little more about the artists and their inspirations for creating art," she said.

Both exhibits are linked to the Park City Library's summer reading challenge, which encourages the community to read at least 20 minutes a day, Mapp said.

"The theme of the challenge is 'Power of Stories,' and what better place to celebrate stories than a library," Mapp said. "That's one of the reasons why we asked the PCPAA artists to write about their art."

The PCPAA wasn't the only arts organization that sent in applications to show and exhibit at the Park City Library.

Saltgrass Printmakers from Salt Lake City will present an exhibit in the winter, Mapp said.

"Every year we put out a call for artists, local and regional, and it's always fun to have an organization to do this, because it means we will be getting multiple artists who will exhibit their work in one show," she said. "In the meantime, people can come get a cup of coffee and walk around the library and enjoy the art we have up for the summer."