Library readies for a visit from former Wall Street Journal editor￼

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch will present author Neil King Jr., the Pulitzer Prize-winning former ditor of the Wall Street Journal, on Tuesday, May 22. King will discuss his memoir, “American Ramble,” that documents his 26-day, 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City.

Courtesy of Neil King Jr.

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton is preparing for the upcoming live author presentation and book signing with Neil King Jr., a former national political reporter and editor for the Wall Street Journal.

The free event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22, at the Kimball Junction Branch auditorium, 1885 W. Ute. Blvd. Registration is now open at thesummitcountylibrary.org .

“We are very fortunate to get a visit from Neil,” Compton said. “The audience size is limited to 66 people, due to the space of the facility, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Compton heard about King and his new book from a local resident, Graham Anthony, who is King’s cousin.

“Graham asked if we could set something up after telling (us) Neil has a new book out and would be in the area,” he said. “We’re thrilled to have Neil, and I think this will be a great experience.”

The book, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal,” which was published by Harper Collins in March, is a memoir of the author’s 26-day, 330-mile walk in 2021 that took him from his neighborhood in Washington, D.C. — close to where a pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021— to the Ramble, a convergence of paths in New York City’s Central Park.

Throughout the 368 pages of “American Ramble,” King, a cancer survivor who was involved with the coverage of 9/11 that won the Journal a Pulitzer Prize, details his thoughts while he walked the road that included passage over the Mason-Dixon Line through historic battlefields and cemeteries, past Quaker and Amish farms, and across New York Harbor, according to Compton.

“The book sounds so fascinating, and I’m really interested in hearing about his experiences talking with people and learning things along the way, while he reflected on the history of our country,” he said. “I think people will want to come hear him speak.”

Courtesy of Harper Collins

In addition to working at the Wall Street Journal, King has written for the New York Times , The Atlantic , and other publications, Compton said.

“American Ramble,” King’s first book, is available to check out at the library, and Dolly’s Bookstore , 510 Main St.is selling copies, Compton said.

“Neil will sign books after his presentation, so Dolly’s will also sell the book during the event at the library, so people can ask him to personalize it,” he said.

The discussion with King comes at a good time, especially during a time where the country appears to be divided socially and politically, Compton said.

“I think this is a good book for us to read as we’re going through some tough times,” he said. “And I think what he’ll say will be very interesting.”