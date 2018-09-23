Life coach will help Park City breast cancer survivors love themselves

Life coach Rachelle Raven will give a presentation at the Park City breast cancer support group at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn’s Junction. To register, visit https://skiparkcityutah.wixsite.com/breastcancer . For information about the support group, contact Deb DeKoff, the group’s facilitator at skiparkcityutah@gmail.com , call 435-513-3814 or visit http://www.facebook.com/deborahdekoff .

Rachelle Raven is a life coach who specializes in female relationship issues.

"I help women connect with their sensualities, and that connection can help with all types of relationships, whether they are intimate or just friendships," Raven said. "It's all about being and accepting their authentic selves. I help women become more powerful and feminine at the same time."

That's why Raven is looking forward to facilitating a workshop with the Park City breast cancer support group at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive.

The group, which is facilitated by breast cancer survivor Deb DeKoff, is open to women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, are undergoing breast cancer treatment or have survived breast cancer. Both DeKoff and Raven encourage participants to bring a friend to the workshop.

It’s actually giving yourself discipline and permission to create the life you want...” Rachelle Raven,life coach Recommended Stories For You

"It doesn't matter if the friend is a cancer survivor or not," Raven said.

The workshop is designed for participants to make peace with their bodies.

"Virtually every modern woman has had body-image issues at some point on their lives, and if you've gone through breast cancer, whether or not you've had to have a mastectomy, you still feel betrayed by your body, by your womanhood," she said. "That can cause psychological pain as well as physical pain. So I want participants in this workshop to try some things to help befriend their bodies, and give themselves a big dose of self love that can be ongoing."

Self love isn't just pampering, Raven said.

"It's actually giving yourself discipline and permission to create the life you want," she said. "It's about loving yourself enough to get out of bed on time. It's about loving yourself enough to exercise and giving yourself time to be alone and not feel bad about doing that."

Raven will help the group find ways to nourish their minds and hearts.

"We will focus on how cancer survivors can come back and learn how to befriend and trust their bodies again," she said. "If you go through an illness, you can feel like you've been let down, and if we get angry at our bodies and hate them, it can produce more illness and dysfunction within the body."

Throughout her career as a life coach, Raven has seen the everyday pressures women face.

"We are supposed to be a good moms, have great careers, volunteer at schools and in the community, and look good while doing all of that," she said. "If we fall short, we become our harshest critics, and the lack of self love and self acceptance can affect our health."

Raven knows this because she's been there.

"I was, once upon a time, a mommy martyr," she said. "I sacrificed myself and resented everyone around me. I saw myself as a victim of the life that I, myself, had created. Once I realized that, I knew I had to make some changes."

Raven knows a crisis like breast cancer has the power to force women to put their perspectives in order.

"I know many of these women have probably rediscovered what is most important in their lives and are already taking action to make some changes," she said. "While cancer survivors are so inspiring to begin with, the workshop will help them see cancer as an opportunity to move forward in the best way they will ever do."

Raven began life coaching after establishing a career as a business coach for 14 years. Her interest in natural healing pushed her to become a certified as a holistic health coach and a yoga instructor.

"I love empowering women," she said. "I love seeing them (tap into) their own strength to see how powerful they really are."