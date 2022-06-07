Live Like Sam Foundation unveils THRIVE, a prevention program that teaches critical life skills to youths

Live Like Sam Foundation founders Ron Jackenthal and his daughter Skylar have introduced THRIVE, a prevention programthat teaches critical life skills to youths. Registration for the first six-week sessions designed for grades 9 through 12 is now open.

Photo by Deb DeKoff/@parkcityphotographers

For the past five years, the Live Like Sam Foundation has been making a significant impact in our community.

The organization’s founder, Ron Jackenthal, has encouraged local teens to thrive and flourish in Summit County.

Live Like Sam, named after Jackenthal’s son, has worked closely with key local stakeholders such as the Summit County Health Department to bring critical youth mental-wellness programs to Park City and Summit County.

One of the ways they are doing this is through preventive initiatives based on positivity, which includes the nonprofit’s new program, THRIVE, Jackenthal said.

THRIVE is a prevention program that teaches local youths critical life skills, he said.

“It provides youth-based leadership and community service and cultivate values such as gratitude and self-worth,” Jackenthal said.

THRIVE was developed in conjunction with and overseen by WeBeWell. Formerly known as Well Being Elevated, WeBeWell is an initiative out of the University of Utah that delivers proven mental health interventions that facilitate well-being, human flourishing and happiness. WeBeWell combines technology to address mental health issues, delivering measurable results in reducing stress, anxiety, depression and overall well-being, according to Jackenthal.

“Our THRIVE program is really about life skills and resiliency skills,” he said. “It’s most effectively taught in a two-pronged approach.”

Students learn the material on their own during the week and then meet in a cohort with two trained facilitators, via Zoom, for one hour a week, Jackenthal said.

“Since the same people in each group start and end the program together, one of the benefits is that the students start to build trust and safety within that group,” he said. “As time goes on, they start to learn from each other, rely on each other and let down their guard. They become more open and receptive to other ideas that will help them change and grow.”

The current THRIVE curriculum focuses on six initial lessons:

• Behaviors that facilitate happiness and well-being

• Identifying and applying individual strengths and values

• Understanding the quality of goals that promote well-being

• Healthy relationships and well-being

• Coping strategies for stress

• Mindfulness and mediation

“We also have a section toward the end of the program that addresses unhealthy thought traps,” Jackenthal said. “We, as an organization, spend time with the youth to help them identify when they are in a negative-thinking trap and give them tools and practices to help correct that.”

THRIVE impacts include:

• Decreased depression, stress and anxiety

• Fewer sick days from school and sports

• Improved attention and memory

• Increased levels of well-being and life satisfaction

• Increased use of personal character strengths

• Greater feelings of energy, enjoyment, gratitude and health

Registration for THRIVE’s summer cohorts program is currently open. The six-week session kicks off the week of July 4 and runs through Aug. 15, and the overall time commitment is 10 to 12 hours over the six weeks, Jackenthal said.

Live Like Sam, a nonprofit named after Sam Jackenthal, a U.S. Junior National Freestyle champion, who died in a 2015 skiing accident.

Courtesy of Ron Jackenthal

“These sessions are open to students who reside or go to school in Summit County,” he said. “The program is open to rising ninth through rising 12th graders.”

Their summer sessions will feature as many as eight cohorts, or groups of up to 10 students, according to Jackenthal. The registration deadline is June 28.

Due to the generous grants and donations to the Live Like Sam Foundation, THRIVE, which has a program value of $425 per student, is currently free to participants, Jackenthal said.

In addition, THRIVE is participating in an anonymized research study via WeBeWell and the University of Utah, so every participant who completes at least five of the six weeks will get an $80 stipend, he said.

“The kids get to go through a wellness program, learn life skills, and get some spending money for dedicating their time,” Jackenthal said.

Live Like Sam and WeBeWell are also working together on a few other initiatives.

They will launch THRIVE programming this fall for Summit County middle schoolers in grades six through eight. Registration for fall cohorts for both middle and high school students will open in July.

Live Like Sam is also partnering with the Park City School District and Basin Recreation to bring mini versions of THRIVE to their 2022 summer camps and summer school, and Live Like Sam is also running THRIVE programming for the Winter Sports School.

The nonprofit will also continue to work with the Park City School District, local charter and private schools to bring elementary school wellness programming into local schools this fall, Jackenthal said.

Jackenthal is also planning year’s live Like Sam Day fundraising event at the Utah Olympic Park from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.