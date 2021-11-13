Live PC Give PC 2021 raises $4.5 million for Park City nonprofits

Park City Cooperative Preschool parents and volunteers Anne Evans, left, and Rhielle Widders encourage donors to give during the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC day of giving earlier this month.

Park Record file photo

The numbers are in — and this year’s Live PC Give PC was the Park City Community Foundation’s most successful day of giving to date.

A total of 6,202 donors gave $4.48 million, which is $1 million more than last year, said Christine Coleman, vice president of communications and marketing for Park City Community Foundation.

“It was incredible to see our community come out so strong to support the nonprofits,” she said. “Donations ranged from $5 to one large donation of $15,000.”

Park City Community Foundation alone raised $258,959 that will be used as part of its Community Fund grants that are designed to expand and accelerate the impact of local nonprofits, Coleman said.

This year’s event featured more than 127 nonprofits, and many of their programs rely on the funds raised by Live PC Give PC, according to Coleman.

“If these organizations didn’t have this support, they would be struggling to provide the services that we who live here have come to rely on to make our community strong,” she said.

The success of this year’s event is attributed to the hundreds of volunteers and neighborhood ambassadors who worked throughout the day to raise awareness and recruit donors, Coleman said.

“It was really volunteers for all the nonprofits that did this,” she said. “I was able to sit back and watch all of them do their thing.”

While there weren’t any obvious trends that showed what types of nonprofits donors targeted, Live PC Give PC features leaderboards that track donations by category, according to Coleman.

Prizes are given to the top nonprofits in each leaderboard category, she said.

The All Nonprofits leaderboard awards $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second and $1,250 for third.

The other leaderboards — People & Advocacy, Arts & Culture, Education, Keep On Moving,

Healthy Minds & Bodies and Environment & Animals — each award $1,250 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third.

“Looking back year after year, the nonprofits that have reached the leaderboards in the past pushed to do that again this year,” she said.

This year, Mountain Trails Foundation took the No. 1 spot on the All Nonprofits leaderboard with 1,081 donors and $140,488, while the Park City Education Foundation came in second with 772 donors and $129,273. Summit Land Conservancy landed in third place with 513 donors and $91,164, according to the results.

Peace House topped the People & Advocacy leaderboard with 476 donors who gave $75,615, and KPCW was No. 1 on the Arts and Culture leaderboard with 399 donors who donated $42,473. The Healthy Minds and Healthy Bodies leaderboard showcased People’s Health Clinic, which garnered 354 donors who pledged $57,042.

Although Mountain Trails Foundation was also listed as No. 1 on the Keep On Moving leaderboard, the first prize will go to Park City Soccer Club, which came in second with 464 donors who gave $30,145, Coleman said.

“As it has been in the past, nonprofits can only win one leaderboard prize to make things fair,” she said.

In addition to the leaderboard prize, Park City Soccer Club was also the recipient of a new $1,000 prize that was introduced this year, according to Coleman.

“The prize was awarded to the nonprofit that showed the most donor growth,” she said.

Another new element in this year’s Live PC Give PC event was an outdoor street party that took place in front of High West Distillery and Davanza’s, between 7th Street and Heber Avenue.

“The party felt inclusive and fun, because kids could be there,” Coleman said. “When we threw the party in past years, we were inside High West, so kids under the age of 21 couldn’tparticipate. There were even some people who were just waking by ask what this was about and became donors.”

This year’s party included free hot chocolate and an art table for the kids, she said.

“We also got lucky with the weather, especially if you choose to do something like this at this time of the year,” Coleman said.