Live PC Give PC continues to raise funds for local nonprofits





For the past 11 years, nonprofits that serve the greater Park City area have felt nothing but love and support through the Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC 24-hour fundraiser.

Last year, even during one of the most challenging periods of the COVID-19 pandemic, Live PC Give PC attracted 6,000 unique donors who gave $3.48 million to 113 local nonprofits, said Christine Coleman, vice president of communications and marketing for Park City Community Foundation.

“Last year, we grew by 1,000 donors and $1 million dollars, which, I believe, is the biggest jump we’ve had since we started,” Coleman said. “I think it’s a reflection of our community truly seeing the benefit they get from the nonprofits here, because the organizations touch so many people, whether they are biking, hiking, going to the museum or attending fine art performances, receiving health and mental health services or housing, food and other types of assistance.”

The Park City Community Foundation’s goal for this year’s fundraiser, scheduled to kick off at 12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and end 24 hours later, is 6,500 unique donors, according to Coleman.

“It’s a jump from last year, but we are truly hoping the whole community — old, young, from any background or anywhere — will come together to participate,” she said. “People can give online to the nonprofits that they feel passionate about. Gifts can be as small as $5, which are just as meaningful as a $500 or $5,000 gift, because it’s all about participation.”

Park City Community Foundation will celebrate 11 years of its popular nonprofit fundraiser with this year's Live PC Give PC on Friday. The event will include a street party outside of High West Distillery.

Courtesy of the Park City Community Foundation

The participation also boosts the day of giving’s friendly competition in the form of leaderboards, according to Coleman.

These leaderboards are divided into seven categories:

• All-Nonprofits

• People & Advocacy

• Arts & Culture

• Education

• Keep on Moving

• Healthy Minds & Bodies

• Environment & Animals

“The nonprofits that hit the top three of each category with the most unique donors will receive prizes provided by the Park City Community Foundation and our sponsors,” Coleman said. “We are offering a little more than $33,000 of prizes this year and that is a great incentive for donors to give to nonprofits on Live PC Give PC.”

In addition, this year’s event will feature a street party from 5-9 p.m. in front of High West Distillery and Davanza’s, between 7th Street and Heber Avenue, according to Coleman.

“We are so happy the City Council approved the street party, because we didn’t feel comfortable hosting an indoor party due to the COVID-19 delta variant,” she said. “The party will be a community gathering under the stars. Everyone is invited, and kids can come if they are accompanied by an adult.”

In addition to the street party, Park City Community Foundation will run an hour-long livestream starting at 5:30 p.m. at livepcgivepc.org and parkcity.tv.

“We will use the livestream to give updates, show interviews and videos from the nonprofits, as well as music performances and more,” Coleman said.

Park City Community Foundation started Live PC Give PC in 2011, and has seen an increase of donors and donations with each passing year, Coleman said.

“When it started it was much smaller,” she said. “The first year, we raised over $330,000 from 1,500 donors in 24 hours and in 2012 we raised almost $600,000 from 2,700 donors.”

Many smaller and lesser-known nonprofits have come to rely on Live PC Give PC, especially in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Coleman said.

“Before COVID, some of them would host small fundraisers, but with what has happened in the past year and half, they weren’t able to do that,” she said. “So, Live PC Give PC serves as a mechanism for them to meet their bottom lines and run their programs.”