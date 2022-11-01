Live PC Give PC kicks off

Volunteers for the Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation show their spirit during last year’s Live PC Give PC day of giving. This year’s fundraiser, facilitated by the Park City Community Foundation, will be held on Friday, Nov. 4. | David Jackson/Park Record

Park City Community Foundation will celebrate 12 years of Live PC Give PC on Friday, Nov. 4.

The online annual day of giving, where the public will make donations to local organizations, will benefit 125 participating nonprofits.

As was the case in past Live PC Give PC fundraisers, the aim is not so much monetary as participatory, said Christine Coleman, vice president of communications and marketing. “The overall goal is for the nonprofits to collectively rack up 6,500 donors,” she said. “It’s all about encouraging participation and involving people of all backgrounds and ages to support our nonprofits that help our community thrive.”

To participate, donors need only give a minimum of $5, but larger amounts are always welcome, according to Coleman.

“There are nonprofits of all sorts — arts, education, healthcare, animals, environment and sports — you name it,” she said. “We believe that these nonprofits through their work benefit people who live here and people who come to visit.”

A couple of new participating nonprofits include Wasatch Mountain Institute and the Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force , Coleman said. “This is their first year of participating, so it will be interesting to see how they do,” she said.

Many of this year’s participating nonprofits have secured matching grants for Live PC Give PC that will double any donations, Coleman said.

In addition, Park City Community Foundation is bringing back another favorite fundraising incentive — leaderboards . “This is where nonprofits participate in friendly competition against each other,” Coleman said. “Organizations are awarded prizes based on the number of unique donors.”

A total of $35,000 in prize money has been set aside for leaderboard winners, and the biggest is the All Nonprofits Leaderboard that will award $1,250, $1,000 and $750 for first, second and third place according to the number of unique donors, Coleman said.

Other leaderboards — Arts & Culture, People & Advocacy, Education, Keep on Moving, Healthy Minds & Bodies, and Environment & Animals — will distribute $1,000, $750 and $500.

Live PC Give PC 2022 will also include a Year Over Year Donor Growth Challenge that will hand out prizes ranging from $1,750 to $1,000 to nonprofits that have shown the most donor growth from 2021 to 2022, and a Park City Spirit Challenge will award $1,000 to the nonprofit who shows the most Live PC Give PC spirit, Coleman said.

Live PC Give PC this year also will feature a new-donor challenge that will boost donations from new donors by $10, Coleman said.

“We will also host two Power Hours that will boost donations by another $10,” she said. “We will announce those hours throughout the day.”

A Live PC Give PC community party, to be held from 4-9 p.m. at the Town Lift Plaza, will add to the festivities. The celebration, which is open to the public, will feature music by DJ Dolph , and family-friendly games and activities, according to Coleman.

“Snow or shine, we’ll be there, and we’ll have heaters set up around the plaza,” Coleman said. “We’ll stream a short part of it around 6 o’clock on our website for those who can’t join us in person.”

This year’s Live PC Give PC is crucial for local nonprofits who have been impacted by inflation and COVID-19, Coleman said.

“We see nonprofits who are struggling, and we want to make sure they can fill up the coffers so people who need their support can get it,” she said. “Parkites have always been people who will roll up their sleeves, give their time, talents and efforts and open their pocketbooks to address issues in our community.”