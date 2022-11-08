Live PC Give PC tallies up a record-breaking year￼

Supporters of the LGBTQ+ task force were out on Richardson Flat Rd. Friday encouraging the public to donate to the 2022 Live PC Give PC. This year’s record-breaking day of giving saw more than 6,642 unique donors who gave a total of $5,255,209 in support of 127 local nonprofits. | David Jackson/Park Record

The numbers for Live PC Give PC are in and this year’s day of giving racked up 6,642 unique donors who gave a total of $5,255,209 in support of 127 local nonprofits last Friday.

Those are the highest figures in the history of Live PC Give PC, which was started by the Park City Community Foundation 12 years ago, said Joel Zarrow, the foundation’s president and chief operating officer.

“We’re excited about the results, and while I’m fairly new here, using local terms, I believe the stoke was very high,” he said.

Zarrow believes three things contributed to the record-breaking amount of donors and donations.

“The first is the low-barriered entry donation of $5,” he said. “We really wanted to make this fundraiser accessible to the entire community.”

The second and third contribution is how hard the nonprofit community worked to attract donors, and a generous donor base that includes full-, part-time and former residents, as well as visitors from around the world, Zarrow said.

“We have an incredibly vibrant and strong nonprofit sector, and we also have community members who can step up and help support that nonprofit sector,” he said. “Add everything up, and it equals success.”

Volunteers and staff of the Eat Awesome Things at Schools (EATS) showed up Friday morning trying to encourage donations to Park City Community Foundation’s 12th annual Live PC Give PC campaign. | David Jackson/Park Record

Adding dollars to the totals, many participating nonprofits acquired matching grants that doubled the donations, and some people timed their gifts to coincide with two power hours that helped boost each donation by $10.

In addition, the Park City Foundation set up leaderboards and Year Over Year Donor Growth incentives that added to the pot, Zarrow said.

“We wanted to encourage everybody to do whatever they could to bring in individual donors, and we wanted to reward those who did an amazing and exceptional job,” he said about the leaderboards. “Very established organizations have a leg up when it comes to total dollars raised, so we wanted to have a friendly competition and create a level playing field. That’s how we came to create this Year Over Year Donor Growth incentive.”

Supporters of tPC Tots and Peace House organizations were out Friday morning trying to encourage donations to the Live PC Give PC campaign for 2022. | David Jackson/Park Record

For a full list of winners, visit bit.ly/3te2S0l

The Park City Community Foundation itself raised a total of $356,930, which will be used to expand and accelerate the impact of local nonprofits and provide nonprofit education opportunities, Zarrow said.

“The money also helps us make community fund grants, and host events like Live PC Give PC,” he said. “It costs money to put on this event, even with the generous sponsorships.”

While there was a 3% charge for credit card donations, a 2.9% charge for platform usage, and a 30 cent charge for a gift, the full donation without the charges benefited the nonprofits the donors selected, according to Zarrow.

Although the 2022 event is done, Zarrow and his staff are looking ahead to 2023.

“We sent a survey to all the participating nonprofits and anyone who contributed this year, because we want to know what went well and what we can improve on for next year,” he said.

Zarrow also looked at other mountain towns’ days of giving to see what they have accomplished.

“I think Jackson Hole was able to raise $10 million in one day, so I have our eyes set on that,” he said. “I promised our staff if we can raise $15 million, I will get a Live PC Give PC tattoo.”