Local artist cites Gallery MAR for helping her career

Park City-based visual artist Bridgette Meinhold has been represented by Gallery MAR since 2010, and she is happy the gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

One of the reasons is because gallery owner Maren Mullin was instrumental in forging Meinhold into a renowned painter.

"She helped me grow and develop my current style," said Meinhold, who is known for her encaustic landscapes. "I wouldn't be doing what I do without her help."

Meinhold, who was the Artist in Residence at Powder Mountain's Summer Series in 2015 and the guest artist at Sundance last year, met Mullin shortly after the gallery owner bought one of Meinhold's painting during a local art show that was hosted by the now defunct Spiro Arts residency.

"I didn't know her at the time, but when I did find out that a gallery owner had bought one of my paintings, I thought that was a good sign," Meinhold said. "So I went to the gallery and introduced myself."

The two hit it off and Meinhold began showing more work for Mullin, who encouraged the artist to explore different subjects.

"My work has always been nature-based," Meinhold said. "I did trees when I first started with Maren, but then I moved onto works with almond blossoms and bees."

Those pieces weren't as successful, so Meinhold returned to trees.

"I evolved the tree concept into the atmospheric landscapes that I do now with the help of Maren," she said.

This year, Gallery MAR asked Claire Wiley of Eclectic Brew Productions to create videos for each of its artists. Meinhold was one of the first artists to be filmed.

"Both Maren and Claire are dear personal friends, and since I'm a local resident, Claire was able to come and spend a lot of time with me," said Meinhold, who is currently working on new paintings. "We went on hikes, went to my studio and she shadowed me."

The two filmed off and on throughout last fall and into the winter.

"It's fun to share out loud what's going on inside my head," Meinhold said about the videos. "I spend a lot of time by myself in my studio, so I don't get to talk a lot about what I do."