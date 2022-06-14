Local author takes ‘The Precarious Walk’

Award-winning author Phyllis Barber, who lives in Park City, will read and sign her new book, “The Precarious Walk: Essays from the Sand & Sky,” from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Dolly’s Bookstore.

Award-winning, Park City-based author Phyllis Barber is ready to introduce “The Precarious Walk” to readers in the Wasatch Back.

Barber will do a reading and sign the book that includes the subtitle “Essays from the Sand & Sky ”from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Dolly’s Bookstore, 528 Main St.

The book, which is available on Amazon , is a compilation of 17 compositions Barber has written over a period of 25 years and addresses topics as diverse as the attraction to silence, coming of age in Las Vegas and re-examining her relationship with her childhood religion.

“When I wrote the essay about quietness, I looked at its allure but also how too much quiet is not desirable,” she said. “I talk about the death of my son and relate to how that quiet is too much.”

Another essay retells Barber’s experience attending church in the backwoods of Arkansas years ago.

“I went with somebody I had just met at the Ozark Folk Center, and I found myself despising the service and being allured by it,” she said. “I could see why people get drawn into this sort of thing, and another part of me felt above all of it. Then I realized it was a mistake to assume that I was.”

When Barber sits down to write an essay, it’s usually because she thinks of a topic she wants to learn more about.

“I like the essay forum, because I enjoy thinking about an idea and then exploring it further,” she said. “You make assumptions and then find there is so much more we need to think about here to get beyond the assumptions.”

Barber pored through a stack of discourses and selected the ones she wanted based on the topic and the strength of the writing.

“I just found the ones that really worked, that really sang to me,” she said. “Others I read that didn’t make it in the book were like ‘meh,’ and didn’t get to the Zing stage.”

While there are some of the essays that were more difficult to write than others, Barber knows the readers will decide which ones they can relate to.

“You really don’t know how others will respond to what I’ve written,” she said. “Not everybody will like what you do, but others will. And, like painters, sometimes their least favorite works are what people like best.”

As she read essays that reach back to the 1990s, Barber noticed how society’s views had impacted her use of language.

“There are times when the language in my earlier works needed to be corrected.” she said.

One of those essays addressed racism, and it was inspired by Barber’s visit to an African American church in South Carolina.

“I revisited that essay with my editor and realized that I needed to change some of the cultural uses of the language I had used,” she said. “I couldn’t help but notice how some of my thoughts were based on misconceptions I learned growing up.”

Barber also noticed how the scope of her writing has changed throughout the years.

"The Precarious Walk: Essays from the Sand and Sky“ by award-winning author Phyllis Barber, is a collection of 17 works written within the past 25 years.

“I was a simpler person when I wrote my first essay,” she said. “I didn’t think through things quite as deeply as I do now after going through life.”

There’s also a reason why the essays in “The Precarious Walk” are written in first person, according to Barber, a winner of the 1991 Association of Writers & Writing Programs prize for Creative Fiction.

“I like to write in first person, because no one can argue with my experiences and what has happened to me,” she said. “I feel I can be more honest. I feel like I can be more accessible.”

The first-person perspective can also be the most unguarded way to write, Barber said.

“I’ve gotten used to being vulnerable, and it’s almost like it’s no big deal,” she said with a laugh. “It’s more like this is how I think, and I’m not claiming to be right or wrong.”

Still, there are times when some experiences, such as the loss of her three-year-old son, can be difficult to revisit.

“While it’s hard going back, I wanted to be honest with myself first of all,” she said. “So, I look at experiences like that as I would when I would look at a picture.”

While it would be easy to romanticize some of the experiences, such as what it was like coming of age in Las Vegas, Barber has come up with a solution.

“I probably don’t say enough about the good things,” she said with a laugh. “I think it’s because I’m so interested in exploring the experience and trying to find what it was really about. I do think that putting a judgment on things, bad or good, doesn’t really help anybody.”

Looking back at the essays has shown Barber how full her life has been up until now.

“I am surprised at how much I have lived,” she said. “I was once Phyllis Nelson, and then I became Phyllis Nelson Barber. I’m now married to another man, and the focus is different.”

The different focus doesn’t mean Barber’s core and essence have changed.

“I do think it’s important to stay and be here, now, and not wish I was somewhere else,” she said. “I’m comfortable where I am now. It’s nice. I have finally come to a point where I see what I have to offer. I have a contribution to make that is just solely me, right, wrong or different. And that’s really nice.”