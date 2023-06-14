Local author’s new kids book ventures to the ‘Land of Enough’

‘Land of Enough’ author event with Katie Mullaly When: 12;30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17

Where: Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main St.

Cost: Free

Web: dollysbookstore.com/event and landofchildrensbooks.com

“Land of Enough” is local author Katie Mullaly’s fifth entry in her “Land of…” children’s books series. The theme for this one is gratitude. Mullaly will do a book signing on June 17 at Dolly’s Bookstore. Photo by Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

Park City-based author Katie Mullaly wants to invite readers on her next journey to the “Land of Enough.”

The book is her fifth entry in her “Land of …” children’s books series that started back in 2014 with “Land of Or,” which teaches children about the real-life dilemma of decisions and consequences, she said.

“Like most of my books, the topic comes from a personal need or what I like to call ‘my own therapy,'” she said. “The lands have their own themes, and those themes help bolster self-growth, character development and other skills we need at different times, weeks, days and hours in our lives.”

“Land of Enough” addresses the power of gratitude, and although the book was completed with edits a year-and-a-half ago, it was published a few days ago.

Mullaly will celebrate with an author event at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Dolly’s Bookstore , 510 Main St.

The book is currently available at Dolly’s, and it’s also on sale at Atticus Coffee and Tea , 738 Main St, and at Mullaly’s website, landofchildrensbooks.com .

In addition, Mullaly will have a kiosk at the Park Silly Sunday Market s on June 24 and July 9, and a couple of Sundays in September.

“I wrote ‘Land of Enough’ during the pandemic,” she said. “Writing something about gratitude during the pandemic seemed appropriate, and it helped me stay centered, especially during the lock-down sessions.”

Although Mullaly took on a new theme, the book is familiar to long-time Mullally fans as far as scope, characters and art.

“You have the characters — the guide, the kid and the Yabbut,” she said.

The Yabbut represents that one voice that always takes on the side of things that are mostly what could go wrong, but its role changes in “Land of Enough,” according to Mullaly.

Park City-based author Katie Mullaly stands with the Yabbut, a character from her “Land of…” children’s book series. Mullaly just published the fifth book, “Land of Enough,” which features the Yabbut as the guide. Photo by Jill Orschel

“This time the Yabbut is the guide,” she said. “My editor, Michael Michael Rago, is always reminding me to not do things that are formulaic, and the idea with this book was to give the Yabbut a chance to be the good guy. It’s so easy for us to say we don’t have enough to keep us happy, but the Yabbut will say, ‘Yabbut you have friends’ and show you the different things you can be grateful for.”

Shifting the roles of characters such as the Yabbut helps keep the books fresh for Mullaly.

“It’s about maintaining a broad spectrum of ideas and using them like wide guardrails, while bouncing around within them,” she said. “That has been a lot of fun and has helped keep me focused. And that’s good for me, because my brain can start 10 different projects at a time.”

The book’s illustrations were once again drawn and colored by artist Toby Allen, Mullaly said.

“We still haven’t met in person, because he lives in England,” she said with a laugh. “He has been with me from the beginning, and we’ve been working on these books for nine years.”

Through the past three years, Allen has worked as art director for a gaming company, Mullaly said.

“Through that, he’s been able to modify his style a bit, so the art in ‘Land of Enough’ has a deeper feel to it,” she said. “And our relationship has gotten to the point where a lot of the stories I want to write have been formulated by what he wants to draw.”

Although the “Land of…” books are written mainly for children, Mullaly is grateful to see teens and adults use the themes to deal with life’s curveballs.

“As situations and lives change, we also need different tools to help us cope,” she said. “And it has been so rewarding talking with people who tell me how these books have changed their lives.”

A few days ago, Mullaly received an email from a woman in her 20s, whose sister had ordered the book.

“The woman said she read the book and stole it from her sister to give it to her boyfriend who was having some mental health issues,” Mulally said. “She said the book is really helping him.”

Another email Mullaly received was written by a mother who used the “Land of Or” to explain the choice-making process to her kids.

“I also met a group of retired U.S. Army rangers at the Park Silly Market, and they use my books in therapy sessions,” she said. “This all goes beyond what I could have imagined, and it reminds me why I write these books.”

The next step for Mullaly and Allen is to look into other ways to get the “Land of…” themes out into the world.

“Now that we have five books out and have sold more than 22,000 books, we feel we have enough momentum and street cred to look into creating cartoons and board games based on the books,” she said. “I’d also love to work with a licensor to create toys. And while we do have free educational kits that go with books, I’d like to develop a more social and development curriculum that centers around the books. I want the ‘Land of…’ books to become a resource of mindful living for people of all ages. “