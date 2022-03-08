Local band Resident Owl lands a gig at Canyons Village

Local band Resident Owl — from left, William Sangster, Luke Roberts, Miles Nagel and Jackson Fasser — is scheduled to perform Saturday at Canyons Village.

Photo by Jeff Sangster

Local keyboardist and bandleader William Sangster is psyched up for his band Resident Owl’s first Canyons Village gig on Saturday.

“This is definitely the biggest stage so far,” Sangster said. “We are looking forward to playing for everyone.”

The performance will run from 3-5 p.m., and is part of the Canyons Village 2022 Spring Concert Series, which is free and open to the public, said Emily McDonald, Park City Mountain Resort communications manager. (See accompanying schedule).

“We’re excited to bring the Spring Concert Series back to Canyons Village this year and celebrate the end of the (winter) season with our community,” McDonald said. “The concert series is a great way to have fun and connect with friends after a day on the slopes. We have a great line-up of local artists and are looking forward to swapping out ski boots for dancing shoes Saturday afternoons now until closing day.”

Concert attendees will have no trouble dancing to Resident Owl, which plays a blend of funk, soul, acoustic-roots and alternative, Sangster said.

“We have 15 original songs, including some funk instrumentals, and our main covers include ‘Sweet Jane’ by the Velvet Underground, a couple of blues numbers, and then some great blues songs by old Fleetwood Mac and St. James Infirmary,” he said.

Resident Owl emerged from the ashes of Sangster’s previous band, Sundog Sky, which included drummer Luke Roberts and guitarist Jack Foster.

“We did a couple of performances throughout the year, but it was clear the guys in the band were going different ways,” Sangster said. “Jack and Luke started another band that had that garage, psychedelic, indie punk vibe going, and I was trying to take my music into another place, too.”

During that transitional period, the members of Sundog Sky still played together, but brought in some guests, including Wyatt Pike, who was a contestant on Season 19 of “American Idol,” according to Sangster.

“We would get gigs and play with Wyatt before he went to L.A., and then we would get my buddy Jackson Fasser on guitar who I had met at the University of Utah,” he said. “We did this as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider Band, and did a few Door-to-Door concerts presented by Mountain Town Music, and played at the Corner Store.”

Sangster points to one gig last year where Sundog Sky officially began segueing into Resident Owl, which was then composed of Sangster, Fasser, bassist Miles Nagel and drummer Owen Nagel, Miles’ brother.

“We produced our own music festival at the Salt Flats last summer, and we brought in some generators and set up some oriental rug stages,” he said. “It was the first show with the Resident Owl line up, where we introduced new songs. That’s when I really saw what kind of direction the music was going.”

The first official performances under the Resident Owl moniker took place on the Fourth of July weekend, according to Sangster.

“We did a Woodward and a block party at my folks’ place in Park City,” he said.

Roberts is Resident Owl’s official drummer now, Sangster said.

“For a while, we had our friend Joe Dinger drum for us, but then he moved to L.A.,” he said. “So then we brought it back around with Luke.”

Sangster first came up with the name Resident Owl four years ago when he and his friends saw an owl up a tree in his parents’ backyard.

“We all went, ‘Hey, that’s our own resident owl,’” Sangster said with a laugh. “I’ve always had an affinity with owls, because they are mysterious creatures.”

Sangster originally thought Resident Owl would be a name for himself while working on solo songs.

“I thought that would be a cool play on different things, but then I decided to use it for the band,” he said.

Resident Owl When: 3-5 p.m., Saturday, March 12 Where: Canyons Village Cost: Free Social media: Find Resident Owl on Instagram @residentowl