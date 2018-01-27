Local musicians can access annual acoustic hootenanny

When Film Festival Week winds down, so does the Access Film Music Showcase. While not officially sponsored by the Sundance or Slamdance film festivals, the showcase, which is held at The Spur Bar and Grill, is intended to expose musicians and their music to film, TV and advertising executives, who are in town for the events, said founder and organizer "Chicago" Mike Beck.

"We also want the festival to be a place where musicians can get in touch with each other and learn about how to get their music into films and on TV," Beck said during a short break between sets on Wednesday. "Some of these artists come with Access Film Music Showcase at ECU, the European Independent Film Festival, in Paris, France, during the spring. And we also do a series in Kansas City as part of the Folk Alliance International Conference in February."

The Park City showcase, which started 15 years ago, was the pebble that started the avalanche.

"It was how we came into existence and it's been great to see the community support us," Beck said.

As payback, Access Film Music Showcase hosts an annual jam on its final day in Park City.

The event usually features two parts — an acoustic hootenanny and an electric "Fruitenanny."

Beck said he will host only the acoustic jam from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, due to scheduling issues.

"This event is open to everyone, at least anyone can come as long as they are aged 21 and older," he said. "It's an open session so people can bring their instruments — mandolin, guitars, hand drums, sousaphone, whatever they have in the closet. They can just bust it out."

The jam is for all levels of musicians, and it won't just focus on original songs.

"If you have an instrument, a song to share or want to pull up lyrics on your iPhone, we're happy to have you join the circle," Beck said. "We want to share music, share community and close the showcase. It's all over for this year on Sunday, baby."

The Access Film Music Showcase started this year on Tuesday, Jan. 16, and featured nonlocal and local artists including Christopher Hawley, who comes form Venice Beach to Park City at least twice a year, Joe Rosati, a former Parkite who lives in Washington state, the 2017 Telluride Troubadour Competition winner Clint Alphin, international voice actor and musician Carrington MacDuffie, as well as Park City's own Bill McGinnis, his daughter Molly McGinnis, Dr. Bob, Rich Wyman and Lisa Needham, and Hal O'Dell, to name a few.

"Utah artists have really been making names for themselves on a national and international level," Beck said. "It's also nice to see musicians supporting each other and networking. That helps them when they tour, because they can reach out to other musicians for a place to crash or a new venue to call."

The Access Film Music Showcase will run Jan. 22-28 at The Spur Bar & Grill, 352 Main St. Admission is free before 8 p.m. For information, visit accessfilmmusic.net.