Local ‘mutt’ named after ‘Aliens’ film hero wins Park Record’s Cutest Pet Contest

A five-month-old puppy named Ripley is the official winner of The Park Record’s Cutest Pet Contest.

Ripley, named after Sigourney Weaver’s character in the “Alien” film franchise, is a mix of Australian cattle dog, terrier and Labrador retriever, among other breeds, says her human, Jill Jones.

“She’s probably the best definition of mutt you can ever make,” said Jones, an architect at ajc Architects. “She is a rescue dog, and we adopted her from Nuzzles & Co. in February right after the Sundance Film Festival.”

Ripley and Jones will receive tickets to Egyptian Theatre performances, a Park Record backpack and $500 in gift certificates for Park City Animal Clinic and Park City Pet Resort services.

In addition to the winner, The Park Record also named second- and third-place pets, who happened to be all dogs this year.

Second place went to Lloyd, owned by Eliza Dawson, and Romeo, owned by Colleen McGinn.

Ripley was one of 600 pets the public voted on in the contest that began on April 14.

“We submitted her photo pretty early and there were, like, maybe 40 entries, and at that time I thought it was going to be tough for her to win,” Jones said. “Then I went back on the last day of submissions and saw there were more than 600 entries. I didn’t think we had a chance because there were some really cute dogs.”

So when The Park Record contacted Jones on Thursday, she couldn’t wait to share the news with her co-workers.

“Whenever we land a big project in the office, we make an official announcement and we celebrate,” she said. “Today when I told them Ripley won, we got more excited over that than getting a new project.”

Jones first saw a photo of Ripley in a Park Record article about Nuzzles & Co.’s Snuggle Lounge, which helps Sundance Film Festival volunteers relieve stress by cuddling puppies.

“We had two office dogs at my firm, and one passed away a couple of years ago,” Jones said. “So we had been watching Nuzzles for the past year looking for the right dog. And when we saw the article, we knew she was the one.”

Jones, who used to be a dog handler for Rocky Mountain Rescue Dogs, supports the work the local animal shelter does.

“We just like to support rescue dogs, and many times the puppies they offer have been rescued from the Navajo reservation,” she said. “We really like supporting that effort.”

Jones, who has subscribed to The Park Record for more than 30 years, is honored with Ripley’s award.

“It’s fun to participate in an activity with Thethe Park Record, because it’s my favorite thing to read every Wednesday and Saturday,” she said.