Local nonprofit executive directors contemplate New Year’s resolutions￼

While Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides is deciding to make a New Year’s Resolution for 2023, he does feel the new year “provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on what matters most and how you would like to impact our community locally and our world globally.”

Photo by David Newkirk

Resolution, pronounced rez-uh-loo’-shuhn, is a firm decision to do or not to do something, and at the end of the year, the word becomes the center of attention in many social circles.

Since some of my friends are executive directors of nonprofits that serve the Greater Park City Area, I reached out to see if they would be interested in discussing their take on the whole New Year’s Resolutions thing.

Three — Park City Institute’s Ari Ioannides, Summit Land Conservancy’s Cheryl Fox and Amber Mackay — threw their hats in the ring and away we went.

Ari Ioannides, Park City Institute

“If, however, one sees ways their talents and abilities can benefit others or the community, then the new year provides a great time to make a plan and commit…” Ari Ioannides, Park City Institute executive director

The mission of the Park City Institute is “To enrich the community by providing innovative experiences that entertain, educate, and illuminate,” according to Ioannides.

Throughout the years, the nonprofit has presented enchanting concerts, thought-provoking discussions, captivating theatrical performances and hosted a number of Professor of Rock interviews with iconic rock stars.

And while those events, which included introducing Zimbabwean women’s chorus Nobuntu and reintroducing Utah’s own Repertory Dance Theatre to town, Ioannides, who plans to step down from his post at the Park City Institute in the spring, said there is one accomplishment his nonprofit has done that he is most proud of.

“(It’s) the success of our renewed student engagement programs including master classes with Mark O’Connor , Dance Theater of Harlem , Sō Percussion and a school assembly with Astronaut Terry Virts ,” he said.

During these outreach programs, these artists give students a direct insight into their crafts.

As for New Year’s Resolutions, Ioannides answered a questionnaire:

Park Record: Do you make New Year’s Resolutions?

A.I.: Not one that I’ve ever kept.

P.R.: What are your earliest memories of any New Year’s Resolution, i.e. from your parents, friends or teachers?

A.I.: To learn to play guitar. Wait, I kept that one.

P.R.: What do you think of New Year’s Resolutions?

A.I.: The new year provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on what matters most and how you would like to impact our community locally and our world globally. If looking back reveals accomplishments or impact that one is pleased to review, then building on that impact by increasing involvement in the community is easy. If, however, one sees ways their talents and abilities can benefit others or the community, then the new year provides a great time to make a plan and commit.

P.R.: Do you have one for 2023?

A.I.: I’m still collecting ideas from family and friends.

For information about the Park City Institute, visit parkcityinstitute.org .

Cheryl Fox, Summit Land Conservancy

Cheryl Fox, Summit Land Conservancy executive director, doesn’t make New Year’s Resolutions. Instead, she makes resolutions as situations present themselves.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

The Summit Land Conservancy saves the lands and waters most important to our communities across the Wasatch Back, according to its mission, said Cheryl Fox, who was the nonprofit’s first staff member when it was established in 2002.

Throughout the past 20 years, Summit Land Conservancy has saved 13,144 acres and leveraged more than $33 million in federal funds that have been used to preserve Utah landscapes forever, according to its website.

In addition, the nonprofit has saved and preserved 14 family farms in the Wasatch Back. And the work continues.

P.R.: What are you most proud of what your nonprofit has accomplished this past year?

C.F.: We increased the pace and scale of conservation by saving over 6,000 acres in 2022. Open space mitigates many of the negative effects of climate change, so there’s no time to waste.

P.R.: Do you personally make New Year’s Resolutions?

C.F.: No. I make resolutions to do something as situations present themselves. I think it’s good to take stock of our lives and our situations and see if there’s something that we’d like to do differently. But I am wary of the idea of eternal improvement. I think nature teaches a different pattern: one of growth, flourish, release, and rest. I think we might be healthier if we thought about the cycles of a year or of a life in this way, rather than as a constant striving to be more, do more, grow more.

P.R.: What are your earliest memories of any New Year’s Resolution, i.e. from your parents, friends or teachers?

C.F.: My mom always encouraged me to be patient — It didn’t work.

P.R.: What do you think of New Year’s Resolutions?

C.F.: I think it’s good to settle into the quiet during the deep dark of the year and rest. Maybe we start to consider the seeds that lie within us and what we wish to nourish for the coming year. Or maybe we just rest.

P.R.: What has been, to date, your most ambitious resolution?

C.F.: My most ambitious resolution took place in the winter of 2018 when I, with support from the Board and staff of the Summit Land Conservancy, resolved to raise enough money to save the Osguthorpe Farm on Old Ranch Road.

P.R.: Do you have one for 2023?

C.F.: Yes, but you’ll have to wait until April for the unveiling.

For information about Summit Land Conservancy, visit wesaveland.org .

Amber MacKay, Summit County Clubhouse

Summit County Clubhouse Executive Director Amber Mackay, right, said her New Year’s Resolution is to “is to improve self-care and learn to have more compassion towards myself.”

Courtesy of Amber Mackay

Summit County Clubhouse is a non-profit that is part of Clubhouse International . It provides an inclusive community in which all adults living with a mental health diagnosis achieve their highest potential.

Last year, the Clubhouse found a permanent home at 6304 Highland Drive, and uses the facility not only as a place for members to recharge their batteries. It’s also used to create programming for its members. Those programs include employment, education, skill building, social activities and health and wellness.

Mackay recruited Clubhouse members to help with the survey’s answers that reflect members’ resolutions from last year.

P.R.: What are you most proud of what your nonprofit has accomplished this past year?

A.M.: General consensus by everyone is we are proud of being able to finish renovation on our forever home. We are also proud to have increased Clubhouse members and have worked hard to become more well-known in the community.

P.R.: Do you make New Year’s Resolutions?

A.M.: Most responded that they don’t, (and) only a few make them.

P.R.: What are your earliest memories of any New Year’s Resolution, i.e. from your parents, friends or teachers?

A.M.: Most couldn’t remember their earliest memories of any New Year’s resolutions, but two of us remember being introduced to them in elementary school by teachers who wanted us to make them.

P.R.: What do you think of New Year’s Resolutions?

A.M.: Amber Mackay said, “I think resolving to focus on specific areas for improvement is never a bad idea. I like using the new year as a clean slate for making goals.”

Lindsay Hauptman, the nonprofit’s bilingual social practitioner, said, “I think it’s good to set a goal for yourself because it’s a way to move through life with purpose.”

P.R.: What has been, to date, your most ambitious resolution?

One member said, “Living life to the fullest. Sometimes it’s hard to see the positive every day and enjoy life when you have a mental illness, so being able to live life to the fullest has been my biggest goal.”

Hauptman said, “Having more compassion towards everyone including myself.”

Mackay said, “Pushing myself to get out of my comfort zone, which resulted in me leaving a career I was very comfortable in to come to Park City and help start Summit County Clubhouse.”

P.R.: What resolution have you made that you have actually kept?

Most don’t keep resolutions in general. Mackay said she can’t remember any resolutions she made that she actually kept.

Hauptman said she has been able to work on getting along with her family members better.

P.R.: Do you have one for 2023?

A.M.: Most members don’t have resolutions for 2023 yet, but we are going to be focusing on New Year’s Resolutions this week and creating them for 2023 so everyone will be creating at least one.

Mackay’s New Year’s Resolution is to improve self-care and learn to have more compassion towards myself.

For information about Summit County Clubhouse, visit summitcountyclubhouse.org .