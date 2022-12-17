Local singer and songwriter celebrates the Solstice with ‘Winter’￼

Park City-based singer and songwriter Bryon Friedman will play an record-release party Thursday, Dec. 22, at The Cabin. The record, “Winter,” which Friedman released under his nickname FreeDog, is a celebration of the season.

Local singer and songwriter Bryon Friedman will light up the shortest and darkest day of the year on Dec. 22 at The Cabin .

Friedman, whom many know as FreeDog, will celebrate the season with the release of his new, four-song extended play, “Winter.”

“The songs on the album celebrate the season,” he said. “One song, ‘Waiting on a Storm,’ was inspired by a backcountry skiing trip to Japan when we were waiting for a storm so we could hit some lines, and then we have another song called ‘Pray for Snow,’ which is a phrase I know is overused. But we put a spin on it so it sounds like a holiday tune.”

The album includes another song, “Aurora,” that Friedman was inspired to write while skiing some big lines in Alaska.

Friedman, who was an American Downhill racer on the U.S. Ski Team , plans to play those songs, as well as others during Thursday’s performance.

“We’re celebrating the winter, the longest, and darkest day of the year, and we want to bring light to that darkness,” he said. “So what better way to do that than through music and self-expression. And I want to thank Mountain Town Music and The Cabin for the collaboration.”

Friedman won’t be the only one on stage during the gig. His band will feature drummer Matt Gordon, known for his work in local band Muddpuddle , and keyboardist Trevor Nealon from the Austin-based group, The Band of Heathens .

Rounding out the lineup is bassist Stuart Benner-Campbell, guitarist Max Webb and freestyler Shai Ovadia, according to Friedman.

“Stuart is a great jazz bassist, and Max plays in Superbubble ,” he said.

Friedman said he plans to let Ovadia do his own thing throughout the night.

“Shai is a very sporadic, spur-of-the-moment freestyler and an incredible human, and I call him a National Treasure,” he said. “I want to spotlight him and his talents, because this is not just about FreeDog; It’s about showcasing talent in general.”

The night will also feature some other surprises that Friedman is currently putting together.

“The overall idea is to celebrate winter,” he said. “So anyone who is a fan of winter or of skiing pow with their friends who wants to share an experience on the darkest day of the year should come out and hang out with us.”

The EP is the first of a trilogy of concept releases, Friedman said.

The other two are titled “Summer” and “Stoner,” and all of the songs were recorded pre-pandemic at a studio in Austin owned by his friend and old college roommate, Gordy Quist, guitarist and vocalist for The Band of Heathens.

“I had a bunch of songs that I hadn’t recorded, and I was getting antsy,” Friedman said. “I was talking with Gordy and he said The Band of Heathens was just wrapping up an album. He asked if I wanted to piggyback on their recording sessions.”

Not only was Friedman able to record 16 songs, but The Band of Heathens stepped in as his backing band.

“The idea was to release the EPs, and then COVID hit,” he said. “So, I put a stop on everything. Then the next thing I knew, a couple of years had gone by and I was sitting on all of this content.”

The idea for Friedman to release the songs under his nickname FreeDog on three separate EPs sprouted during the recording sessions.

“The ‘Summer’ idea came about when we were recording a song called ‘Pale Blue Dot,’” he said. “One of the guys said, ‘This is going to be the song of the summer.’”

Friedman thought about that, and took another close look at his songs.

“I found some that had a summer vibe and some that had a winter vibe,” he said.

The “Stoner” tracklist came about from songs that didn’t fit the seasonal themes, according to Friedman.

“Those songs have a bunch of cool grooves,” he said. “They’re like flavor crystals that have this ethereal, vibey stuff that would put you in a different headspace.”

Some songs were written by Friedman, Friedman and Quist and others by Friedman and Johnny Neel , who played keyboardis for the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule .

Friedman, founder of Soul Poles , a company that makes ski poles out of bamboo, met Neel years ago at Sun Valley, Idaho.

“Johnny was playing a gig in Sun Valley, and I was doing a Soul Poles thing at a party,” he said. “Someone told him that I played guitar, and Johnny, who is this larger than life character, said we should hang out.”

Neel invited Friedman to the soundcheck, and Friedman decided to bring his lap slide guitar along for the ride.

“Johnny loved it, and invited me to play a few songs that night,” Friedman said. “I hadn’t been playing much at that time, and, even though I was sweating, that experience opened me up.”

Friedman and Neel forged a strong friendship, and they would book gigs in and around Park City.

“We would hang out and write, hang out and write, hang out and write,” Friedman said. “He kept pushing me a bit to project my voice and change some styles. And that heavily influenced the songs on ‘Winter,’ ‘Summer’ and ‘Stoner.’”

During the COVID break, Friedman decided he wanted to release the songs under a different brand.

“I didn’t want things to be in my name any more,” he said. “I wanted a different band or project name. So it became what my nickname is, FreeDog, and that allows me more freedom. I don’t have to be Bryon Friedman. I can be FreeDog or a band can be FreeDog.”

“Winter” is currently available on all music streaming platforms, and can be purchased as a download on Friedman’s website, freedog.fun .

“We’re not printing CDS, cassettes or vinyl at the moment, but it’s a relief to have these out,” he said about the songs. “I’ve played them live, but they have not been presented with a full, killer band. So this is a longtime coming.”