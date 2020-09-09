Local volunteers can make a difference during Park City Day of Service Trash Cleanup

Where : City Park Bandstand, 1354 Park Ave., and along the Rail Trail behind White Pine Touring, 1970 Bonanza Drive

Recycle Utah, Summit Land Conservancy and Park City Municipal are planning a special project for this year’s National Day of Service on Friday, Sept. 11.

The three nonprofits will host the “Park City Day of Service Trash Cleanup” from 2-5 p.m. along Poison Creek and the Rail Trail, according to Eric Moldenhauer, Recycle Utah communications and development director.

Families, individuals and businesses that want to participate can sign up by visiting signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4FABAF2CA7FA7-poison, he said.

Volunteers can meet at one of two locations — the City Park Bandstand, 1354 Park Ave., and on the Rail Trail behind White Pine Touring, 1970 Bonanza Drive.

“When people show up, we will provide them with instructions,” Moldenhauer said. “We’ll also have some trash grabbers and all the trash bags provided by the city.”

Once the bags are filled, volunteers will tie them and set them along the trail, where the city will pick them up later that day, he said.

“We’ll also have runners who will go between the groups to make sure they have all the trash bags they need,” Moldenhauer said.

If volunteers can’t arrive right at 2 p.m., Moldenhauer said they can show up any time before 5 p.m.

“We know three hours can be a long time, so people can show up any time,” he said.

Volunteers will be required to wear masks, and should bring gloves and wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes.

“Although the event takes place outside, we will still practice social distancing,” Moldenhauer said. “If it’s sunny, we suggest people wear hats and use sunscreen.”

Volunteers are also welcome to bring water in reusable bottles.

“We are discouraging single-use water bottles,” he said.

The Park City Day of Service Trash Cleanup is an offshoot of Pride in Your Park, a long-running local spring project, said Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra.

“We do it during the spring, because trash is evident when the snow melts,” she said. “Then we thought more about doing one in the fall, which made sense because it comes at the end of summer after people have been using the trails every day.”

The idea for the fall cleanup was inspired by Park City resident Mary Christa Smith.

“I feel it’s important to harness our community power to show our love and care for this place where we live,” said Smith, who is also executive director of the Communities That Care youth mental health organization. “It’s important to get people actively participating in the care and well-being of our streams, and natural and public areas. Hopefully help people recognize we have an opportunity and the power and responsibility as residents to make this happen.”

Cleaning up the Rail Trail area by Poison Creek is a personal endeavor for Smith.

“I live on the Rail Trail, and every day I take a little walk and pick up garbage,” she said. “I’m doing this as a Park City resident who loves where I live and want to do my part, because I feel it’s our responsibility as citizens to do this. We can’t keep looking to others to do this for us.”

Wawra feels the same about Poison Creek.

“Poison Creek, like any creek, stream or river, flows into bigger bodies of water, and the trash that gets caught in the stream will eventually end up in reservoirs, where most of our water comes from in Utah,” she said. “So, the more trash we take out of the creek, the less impact it will have on the quality of water, the fish who live in these rivers, and bigger animals who drink the water.”

Wawra said, however, volunteers will not actually step into the creek during the cleanup.

“We’ll remove the trash on the trails so there won’t be any danger of it falling into the creek,” she said. “A lot of people use the Rail Trail and it gives them a sense of pride to keep that trail clean.”