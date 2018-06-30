Los Lonely Boys set for Park City performance

Park City Institute’s Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concerts will kick off its 2018 season with the Texas-based blues rock of Los Lonely Boys at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, at Quinn’s Field. The band, comprisingof a trio of brothers, is known for its No. 1 hit “Heaven.” Tickets range from $49 to $89. They can be purchased by visiting http://www.bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org .

Los Lonely Boys bassist Jojo Garza has his own thoughts about cultural appropriation — it's OK for people to love each other's cultures.

Garza, who is Mexican-American, said he doesn't understand why some people get offended when someone wears a dress or learns a language from another country.

"Why do people of one culture try to make it seem like the others are doing something wrong?" he said. "They want to wear something because they love your culture. Cultures are beautiful."

That said, Garza said when Los Lonely Boys kick off the Park City Institute's St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series on July 3 at Quinn's Field, the audience shouldn't expect a cross-cultural experience.

"It's easy to see if someone appears to be Japanese or Mexican, but if you're expecting beans and cheese to come out of this tortilla, you've got another thing coming," he said with a laugh. "We might look one way on the outside, but that doesn't explain anything about what's on the inside. I'm Mexican and I am American, but that's not the first thing in my life. What we do is music. And we play for people."

Tuesday's concert will feature a set list that reaches back to the band's 2004 self-titled debut album all the way to 2014's "Revelation."

"Everybody wants to hear something that resonates with them," Garza said. "You got the people from the beginning who want to hear the old stuff, and you have new fans who are familiar with the newer songs that sometimes don't realize we did those older songs. So we try to keep everyone in the loop."

While a big part of the band's job is to please its listeners, Garza said he and his brothers — guitarist Henry and drummer Ringo — have found a bigger purpose.

"You learn over time as a musician to express your listeners' feelings," he said. "That's crazy, because most of the time when you write songs, you write about your own life and your own experiences. But when you release the songs or play them for an audience, you find out how relative your experiences are to the whole ball of wax."

The Garza brothers grew up surrounded by music, and Garza ended up playing the bass because he "didn't have a choice."

"We all grew up learning the guitar, but Henry was the oldest, so he got first pick of what instrument he wanted to continue playing," Garza said. "We both knew how to play the drums, and we taught Ringo how to play."

One summer, Garza left home to live with his mother, and when he came back, he found his brothers and father had formed a band.

"My dad was playing rhythm guitar, so, of course, I began playing bass," Garza said, laughing. "I knew that they all were thinking that nobody really wants to play bass, but, in truth, they all missed out. It is a beautiful instrument, and I'm glad it came into my life the way it did."

Garza said playing in a band with his brothers poses it's own challenges.

"You know, I can sit and talk about the differences we overcome to play together, because we do have brotherly moments," he said with another chuckle. "But the truth is, what we have in common is more important."

Other than blood, one common thread is the idea of what the siblings want from their music and their lives.

"We never wanted to be those guys who let their careers run their lives," Garza said. "We wanted to make sure we had balance in that as well."

In doing so, the trio have embraced their differences.

"Neither one of us makes the whole painting," he said. "We're all part of a grand design, like a landscape. You have the earth, grass, flowers, weeds and trees. That's what Los Lonely Boys is like. We try to hang on to the same morals that has helped us get this far."