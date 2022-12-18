Madeleine Choir School Choristers will present ‘A Ceremony of Carols’￼

Choristers of the Madeleine Choir School in Salt Lake City will perform Benjamin Britten’s “A Ceremony of Carols” on Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Photo by Beau Pearson Photography

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church will host “A Ceremony of Carols” on Thursday.

The event, which starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, will feature the youthful voices of St. Cecilia and St. Gregory Choristers of the Madeleine Choir School , accompanied by harpist Carolyn Munford, performing Benjamin Britten’s opus 28 he composed in 1942, said Melanie Malinka, Madeleine Choir School director of music.

“There will be about 60 kids who will come up to Park City for this, and they are all in grades fifth through eighth,” she said.

Britten composed the 11-movement work for three-part treble voices to the “The English Galaxy of Shorter Poems,” published in Old English in 1923 by poet Gerald Bullet, and Malinka has a personal connection to the work.

“My training as a child in several children’s choirs was in Germany, and I sang at the opera house in Stuttgart,” she said. “For our Christmas concerts, we started a tradition when I was a teenager to perform certain movements from this work in German. This is a piece I grew up with, so when I started teaching here at the Choir School it was an exciting personal connection for me.”

The Madeleine Choir School has been performing this work for nearly 25 years, and Malinka says it highlights children’s voices in a “stunning way.”

“These aren’t traditional carols, but they are absolutely beautiful works that set the texts in an accessible way for children who sing them,” she said.

One of the secrets of a successful performance relies on how the children connect to the words and music they are singing, according to Malinka.

“Some of the words are in Old English, and it’s important for them to understand, generally, what each movement is about,” she said. “So we have to go through and make sure the younger ones know how to pronounce the words.”

As a conductor and teacher, Malika also has to help the choristers transfer the words they are singing into “music making.”

“If they can do that, someone in the audience, even if they don’t understand the words, can understand the mood by how the kids are singing,” she said. “So in rehearsals, I ask the kids to give me one word that describes the moment in the text. They come up with different suggestions, and I ask them to write the word in their score. So when they come upon that word while singing, they can recall the tone of what they want to achieve in that passage.”

One of the movements, “In Freezing Winter Night,” shows how the singers can illustrate the lyrics with their voices, according to Malinka.

“That movement is done quite so beautifully, but there is a lot of dissonance in it to express the freezing,” she said. “So I have to ask the children what freezing would sound like, and how would they express that.”

Another challenge for Malinka is to help the singers focus on why they are part of a long line of choristers who have performed this work annually for a quarter of a century.

“This is obviously a very busy time for them, and sometimes it’s easy for them to forget why they are doing this,” she said. “So we talk a lot about how they are providing a tremendous service in the community. Service is done many ways, and the way they do it is through their voices. They bring joy, comfort and celebration to many families in the valley who come to these performances every year.”

The choristers haven’t performed “A Ceremony of Carols” to Park City for many years, and the time seemed right, especially since one of the choristers’ alumni is Reverend Christopher Gray, the pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Malinka said.

“We thought this year we should expand our reach and see if we can bring it up to Park City, and Father Gray was very enthusiastic about it,” she said.

Gray remembers singing the piece in Park City just after St. Mary’s Cathedral on White Pine Canyon Road had just been built.

“When I was a boy treble, it was a lot of work to sing, but in retrospect, it was very defining in how I feel and see Christmas,” he said. “One of the defining things about the ‘Ceremony of Carols’ is that it’s for a choir and a harp, which makes it that much more cozy. And the texts have a special place in the history of English poetry, and there is much more about that to be said musicalogically.”

One of Gray’s favorite sections of the work comes in a movement called Deo gracias – Adam lay i-bounden.

“The way Britten wrote it is very rhythmical,” he said. “It sounds like three voices shooting rainbows while chasing after each other. Britten wrote it during World War II. It is full of light and hope.”