Madeleine Peyroux believes songs exist because of audiences

Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux, who will perform Sept. 1-4 at the Egyptian Theatre, says her songwriting approach has evolved over the years. Instead of streams of consciousness, Peyroux takes the “Leonard Cohen” approach and chisels away at a song until she can call it her own.

Photo by Yann Orhan

Madeleine Peyroux believes all music and art need an audience.

“To me it’s not music unless there is an audience,” said the American jazz singer and songwriter who will perform a four-night run starting Sept. 1 at the Egyptian Theatre. “That’s my approach. I don’t see the purpose of music and art without communication.”

This philosophy is why Peyroux is excited to finally be on tour supporting the 2020 deluxe release of her 2004 album “Careless Love.”

Craft Recordings conceived the deluxe version of the album, which features Peyroux’s takes on handpicked works such as Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love,” Bob Dylan’s “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go” , Elliott Smith’s “Between the Bars” and an original, “Don’t Wait Too Long.”

There’s magic in the fact that somebody is intently watching how bad you’re doing…” Madeleine Peyroux, jazz singer and songwriter

“It is pretty exciting to have lived this long,” Peyroux said with a laugh when asked about the deluxe release. “When I meet younger people that will say they’ve grown up listening to my music, it’s hard for me to fathom. Time just flies.”

While the record label set up the remastering and interview for the liner notes, written by Grammy Award-winning music journalist Ashley Kahn, Peyroux was tasked with finding new material to highlight the remastered album.

As she dug, she unearthed a live set she performed of the album in its entirety at the 2005 Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain.

“It was one of the early live performances of that record with a great group, which is different, obviously that was on the original record,” she said. “It was one of the shows that was complete. We had our own way of representing those songs, because we didn’t have all the same arrangements from the record at that point. We kind of adapted, and we got to a certain point where it was working.”

For next week’s run at the Egyptian Theatre, Peyroux plans to play the songs from the album and some new, original material she’s been writing.

“I’ve been writing songs and building another repertoire, and it’s very hard to not do the new stuff,” she said with a laugh.

Peyroux has her own philosophy when it comes to songwriting, and she laughed and said the answer to how songs come together for her is “way more interesting than the question.”

“Just pondering where these things come from and how they come together is part of the definition of a song,” she said. “You can’t really think about a song without realizing that it needs to have all those components, because they have to exist in the same space.”

Still, Peyroux enjoys looking up historical poets, such as Scotsman Robert Burns, who lived from 1759-1796.

“When you read his poems,you can see how they can be songs,” she said.

One of Peyroux’s favorites by Burns is “A Man’s a Man For All That” from 1795.

“I do think it’s a good poem, but it’s a great song,” she said. “It has more power as a song, and some people do know the melody. But as far as my own particular writing is concerned, it doesn’t really end up being ever one or the other for me. It changes all the time.”

Peyroux says her method is far different from how Joni Mitchell writes songs.

“She has said she has to wake up and listen to the universe,” Peyroux said. “That’s what she can do. Some of the rest of us can’t do that. We just have to work at it.”

Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux’s 2004 album “Careless Love” was reissued in 2020 as a deluxe edition that included an additional live album recorded during the singer’s performance at the 2005 Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz. Peyroux will perform a four-night run at the Egyptian Theatre next week.

Courtesy of Craft Recordings

Still, Peyroux doesn’t mind the work it takes her to craft a song.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with thinking I have to keep chiseling away at something, because some of those songs are probably better, I think, in the end,” she said. “It’s like Leonard Cohen’s style of writing where he reveals the song after writing and going back over and over it. So, I’m trying to be more like Leonard Cohen now, and much less than the stream of consciousness that was when I was first writing.”

When writing those early songs, Peyroux said she didn’t know anything about the world.

“So I decided that I was going to hold on tight to my naive instincts and stay with that,” she said. “I think that’s one of the best ways to start any art projects — to not only be willing to take the chance and be naive and innocent — but to hold on to that to the point where you can get really specific about what the innocence is trying to say.”

The big challenge after that is knowing when a song is ready to record and release.

“I still struggle with that quite a bit, so I ask people to listen and get a bunch of different opinions,” Peyroux said. “I also will put a song away and pull it out and then put it away to try to get a fresh mind again and again. But then there’s a certain point when you go, ‘This is me.’”

The catch there, according to Peyroux, is knowing herself.

“When you look at something you created when you were half the age you are now, do you think it’s finished, or do you just have to let go of it and say, that’s where I was, but I’ve moved on,” she said.

Those thoughts aside, Peyroux has felt the magic when sharing her songs, finished or not, with others.

“It’s right there, and it happens on even your worst day,” she said with a laugh. “There’s magic in the fact that somebody is intently watching how bad you’re doing, and there’s something fascinating about that. There’s something beautiful and essential in that.”