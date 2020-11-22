Main Street gets the holiday ball rolling with the Snow Globe Stroll

Life-sized snow globes have appeared up and down Main Street for the inaugural Snow Globe Stroll that will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 28.

What: Historic Park City Alliance Snow Globe Stroll When: Nov. 28-Jan. 3 Where: Main Street Cost: free Web: historicparkcityutah.com/news/snow-globe-stroll

Main Street is now snow globe row.

Earlier this week crews placed nine life-sized snow globes that start from the Town Lift up to the Wasatch Brew Pub, with one off the path across from the Park City cransit Center on Swede Alley.

The installments, which are 6 feet tall and include blowing snow, are the featured attraction in the Historic Park City Alliance’s inaugural Snow Globe Stroll that will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 28, and ends Jan. 3, said Meisha Ross, Historic Park City Alliance marketing consultant.

“Each snow globe is different and showcases scenes that make Park City such a special place,” Ross said. “We have snow globes depicting winter sports, summer sports, wildlife, mining heritage and Main Street.”

The globes are strategically placed on the sidewalks so they won’t interfere with the walkways or the streets, she said.

“We identified locations where people could comfortably experience these snow globes and enjoy the season in Park City,” she said. “We set them up early, because we wanted local residents to preview them, before people from other areas began coming to see them next week.”

The globes, designed and built by WEBB Productions in Salt Lake City, are also the keys to a world-scramble interactive quiz that can be accessed by visiting historicparkcityutah.com/news/snow-globe-stroll, according to Ross.

“If people look closely, the one at the top of Main and one at the bottom contain two secret letters, while the other seven contain one letter,” she said. “There’s a quiz on our website that will help you identify what the word is you’re trying to unscramble.”

The link also includes a downloadable Main Street map that pinpoints the snow globe locations and a downloadable snow globe drawing and coloring page, Ross said.

“We thought this would be a fun way to engage people to check out Main Street,” she said.

The Snow Globe Tour, which is supported by the Summit County restaurant tax grant, the Park City Chamber/Bureau and City Hall, will take the place of the traditional Holidays on Main events, including the Main Street Electric Light Parade, Ross said.

“We had to cancel the parade due to COVID-19, because we didn’t want to encourage the parade gathering like we have seen in the past,” she said. “We felt the snow globes would have a bigger draw and people could enjoy them on their own time and observe social distancing.”

The format of the stroll lends itself to today’s environment with coronavirus restrictions and precautions included in the exhibition, said Alison Kuhlow, Historic Park City Alliance executive director.

“The globes are a contactless experience, (and) we ask that visitors wear face coverings, as required by local and state laws, and encourage visitors to follow general safety practices to reduce their exposure to COVID-19,” she said. “We also ask that visitors stay home if feeling unwell or have had a known exposure to COVID-19.”

The bottom-line idea for the Snow Globe Stroll is to attract visitors to Main Street, Ross said.

“We started planning this last winter in one of our quarterly meetings, before COVID,” she said. “We wanted to do something that would set Park City apart from other places and also fill the void between Thanksgiving and Christmas, because it’s such a critical time for our merchants on Main Street. And we came up with the idea of setting up life-sized snowglobes around upper Main Street.”