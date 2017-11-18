Main Street lights up for the holiday season

Historic Main Street will be alight with activity during the Park City Electric Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and Historic Park City Alliance, the organization that plans the parade, has a few parade-enhancing events in the schedule, said spokeswoman Meisha Ross during a Park Record interview.

"Since the idea is to kick off the winter and holiday season, we start off the night by lighting the iconic Main Street holiday lights as well as the town's Christmas tree that is set up in Miners Park," Ross said.

On Main Street, Santa Clause will roam from 4-6 p.m. and carolers will sing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The season isn't the only thing that separates the Park City Electric Parade from the Fourth of July and Miners Day parades, Ross said.

"We have several parades in town and they have a tendency to get really big, but since the Electric Parade is held at night and during the winter, it is done differently," she said. "Unlike the other parades that run down Main Street, the Electric Parade goes up."

It is also designed to involve neighborhoods and small businesses.

"The goal is to celebrate the uniqueness of the community," Ross explained. "And since it takes place on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, we encouraged local businesses to enter."

As of last week, Deer Valley Resort, Orange Theory and The Cabin have registered to participate, Ross said.

"We also encourage families to enter as well," she said. "Sometimes the people who have the most fun are families and neighbors. They go skiing for a few hours the day after Thanksgiving and then go home to decorate their cars, motorcycles and vans."

Any kind of vehicle can enter the parade.

"We recommend that they all have a motor, because non-motorized vehicles have a hard time going up Main Street," Ross said. "Plus, it generally snows by the time the parade comes around. So we just want people to get creative."

Prospective drivers can register at http://www.historicparkcityutah.org. Registration is free and there is no deadline.

"We will accept registration up to when the parade starts," Ross said. "We would, however, we would love to have entries by Monday, Nov. 20, and those that register late may not be eligible to win any prizes."

Cash prizes totaling $750 will be given out to the best-decorated vehicles.

"The prizes will be given out that night, and if we see a lot of neighborhood floats we may give out prizes for the best neighborhood," Ross said. "If there are a lot of small businesses who enter a float, we may give prizes to them."

Nearby parking is available at China Bridge on Swede Alley.

"We also get about 1,000 or more people who come to watch the parade," Ross said. "And since Main Street is a mecca of small businesses of Park City, we encourage to come early and visit all the shops and restaurants."

The Park City Electric Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25, on Historic Main Street. For information or to register, visit http://www.historicparkcityutah.org.