Make it a double (award) for Alpine Distilling

Courtesy of Alpine Distilling

Alpine Distilling has been tagged.

The Park City-based spirit producer’s Park City Gin and Utah Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized by the TAG Global Spirit Awards held in Las Vegas Feb. 23-26.

The gin was named “Best in Show” while the whiskey won the Platinum award, said Alpine Distilling cofounder and gin distiller Sara Sergent.

“It is very rewarding to add this influential Las Vegas competition to the events in New York, San Francisco and London that have previously chosen Alpine Distilling’s Park City Gin as the Best Gin in the World,” she said.

Alpine Distilling's Utah Straight Bourbon Whiskey earned a Platinum rank by the TAG Global Spirit Awards that were held in February in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of Alpine Distilling

The TAG Global Spirit Awards were created by world-renowned mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim, U.S. industry veteran David Grapshi, and American ambassador of Mexico’s National Chamber for the Tequila Industry Julio Bermejo, according to a press release.

The industry regards this award as the most comprehensive spirits competition in the world, according to the release.

Special attention was put into every aspect of the event. Custom-designed universal tasting glasses were provided in partnership with Steelite International and RONA. The panel of expert judges spanned four continents. They recruited the best spirits producers from around the world, and created a variety of consumer enthusiast events, including cocktail classes, spirited dinners, and a Pink Tie Gala to raise money and awareness for the Helen David Relief Fund.

Helen David, Abou-Ganim’s cousin, defeated breast cancer twice before passing away at 91 in 2006. The relief fund was set up in her honor to benefit bartenders affected by breast cancer. According to their mission statement, the non-profit USBG National Charity Foundation strives to “advance the lifelong stability and wellbeing of service industry professionals through education and charitable programs.”

Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife distillers Rob and Sara Sergent, Alpine Distilling is an award-winning Park City-based craft distillery.

The Sergents opened the distillery’s doors in 2016. Since then, they have won the Utah Distillery of the Year award three years running, the Utah GREEN Business of 2021 award and is OU Kosher certified.

Alpine Distilling’s flagship products include a portfolio of highly decorated fine whiskies as well as Alpine Gin, which was awarded the 2021 Gin of the Year gold medal at the World’s Most Important Gin Competition in London.

The Sergents have also relocated and opened the Alpine Distilling Pie Bar to 364 Main St., with the main entrance located on the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street. The casual gathering spot’s menu features a variety of handmade local pies paired with cocktails created with Alpine Distilling spirits.