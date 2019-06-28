Marie Osmond will show she’s more than ‘a little bit country’ with Deer Valley Music Festival concert

Marie Osmond says she wants to “come clean” about her career, which she started when she was 3.

“It’s not just five decades of music,” she said with a laugh. “It’s five-and-a-half decades of vocal evolution. And I want to take the audience on that journey.”

Osmond is talking about her upcoming Saturday performance with the Utah Symphony, conducted by Jerry Williams, at the Deer Valley Music Festival.

The Country Music Association award winner, author and philanthropist promised an evening that will include her No. 1 hit “Paper Roses,” show tunes by Stephen Sondheim and Rodgers and Hammerstein, and the opera aria “Nessun Dorma.”

“I’m finishing up an album that I recorded in Prague, and I will do some highlights from that, too,” she said. “This show is all about music and entertainment.”

It’s been nearly 20 years since Osmond has worked with a symphony orchestra, she said.

At that time, she performed her country music.

“I’m still a little bit country, and a little bit of everything else, including opera,” Osmond said tweaking the lyrics of her iconic duet with brother Donny.

The singer holds a special place in her heart for opera.

“I was the weird Osmond,” she said. “Not only was I the only girl. I was also the only kid who would make our dad go out and buy symphonic and opera albums.Then I would wait until everyone left the house and play the albums on my record player.”

The first time she performed an aria publicly was on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2010, shortly after her son Michael Blosil’s suicide.

“I performed ‘Pie Jesu,’ which was his favorite,” Osmond said. “I sang it and something sparked in me.”

Osmond will share her love of opera at Deer Valley with another aria, “The Flower Duet,” from Léo Delibes’ opera “Lakmé.”

“I hope it’s dark enough for ‘Flower Duet,’ because I shot a video and I plan to sing a duet with myself,” she said.

Saturday night’s concert will also feature other duets that she will sing with her nephew David Osmond — the fourth son of original Osmond brother Alan — and Daniel Emmet, a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” in 2018.

“I laugh and say because we’re going to perform in Utah, I have to have two young men on stage with me because I am a cougar,” Osmond said. “And I have to include the disclaimer that I went to Brigham Young University, too.”

Osmond, who will replace Sara Gilbert as host of CBS’s “The Talk,” also plans to share some memories of her career.

“I have worked with the greats – Frank Sinatra, Perry Como and Dean Martin,” she said. “Then there’s Tina Turner, Christina Aguilera and Roy Orbison. The list goes on.”

Sammy Davis Jr. taught Osmond how to walk onto the stage, and Lucille Ball taught her about lighting, she said.

“Lucille said, ‘Honey, age gracefully. Women get old. So you need to know your lighting,’ Osmond said. ”But I think the one thing I learned from the greats is there is no entitlement in longevity. It’s called work.”

Osmond is honored to be able to continue performing after all these years.

“I was talking with Olivia (Newton-John) the other day, and we talked about how there is just a handful of women who can say they have worked consistently, without any breaks, since they started (their careers),” she said. “That’s why it’s important to challenge yourself. If you don’t feel the nerves, you might as well stop.”

Osmond said her love of performing boils down to the music.

“It can say things that you could never say yourself, and it can take you back to places and times of your life like nothing else,” she said. “It can be healing, uplifting and help you through the darkest times of your life.”