Mavis Staples remembers a terrifying night that happened in 1964

Gospel and blues icon Mavis Staples, left, answers a question during her lab panel held Thursday at the Park City Song Summit at the Lodges at Deer Valley. The panel, titled "I'll Take You There," was moderated by Jay Sweet, Newport Folk Festival's executive director, right.

David Jackson/Park Record

During her Thursday afternoon lab discussion “I’ll Take You There,” during the Park City Song Summit , award-winning gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples quieted the crowd with a harrowing story that happened to her and her family in 1964.

“I was the night driver for the Staples Singers, and I had driven from Jackson, Mississippi, to Memphis, Tennessee, and pulled into a service station to fill up so I could drive another 200 miles,” she said. “A tall lanky guy came out and I asked him to fill it up.”

The attendant was white, because a black gas station attendant would have been beaten up, Staples said.

“After getting the gas, I asked him to wipe the windshield off,” she said. “He looked at me for a long time and snatched the rag and he started wiping.”

When the attendant finished, Staples asked for a receipt, and he used a racial slur and said she needed to come into the office for it, so her father went in to get it.

The two began arguing and started fighting.

“The fight moved over to the greasy part of the service station, and Pops slipped down because he was only wearing slippers,” Staples said. “All of a sudden this guy had a crowbar and was about to hit Pops, so my sister Cleotha ran and jumped on this guy’s back.”

The man got away and ran into the office.

“I knew he was going to get a gun, so I woke my brother, Pervis,” Staples said. “Pervis emerged from the coats like Superman.”

Staples’ father and brother got away and jumped into the car.

When the family gets to West Memphis, Arkansas, the family is stopped by the police.

“They jumped out with shotguns and German shepherd dogs, and they had us on the highway with our hands over our heads,” Staples said. “My sister reached down to pull her jeans up, and one of those guys took his gun and put it to her head and said, ‘You want to get shot, don’t you?’”

The gas station attendant told the police that Staples and her family had beaten and robbed him, and a cigar box full of cash that the family had received as payment for a recent gig seemed to give the story credence, Staples said.

“I was so scared,” she said. “They treated Pops like he was nothing, and finally Pops told them they could call anyone in Memphis and they would tell them we were the Staple Singers.”

The police scoffed, cuffed the singers and threw them into the police cars.

“I knew they were going to take us into the woods to be lynched,” Staples said. “I was never so happy to see a jail cell.”

Award-winning gospel and blues pioneer Mavis Staples discusses her life with Newport Folk Festival Executive Director Jay Sweet during a lab discussion Thursday at the Park City Song Summit.

Mavis StplDavid Jackson/Park Record

The jail janitor recognized the family when they walked in, and called out to Staples’ father. After hearing the salutation, the police chief came out and took Staples’ father into the next room to hear what happened.

“Pops didn’t want me to hear what that gas station attendant said about me,” Staples said.

After a while, the chief came out and asked Staples’ sister to find the receipt from the gas station.

“She found it,” Staples said. “It was bloody, but she found it.”

That’s when the chief ordered his officers to take the handcuffs off, and while they did it, one of the officers, who had cuffed Staples, smiled and said he and his wife saw them singing on the “Hootenanny” TV show, and “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.”

Incidents like these are why Staples still sings “Freedom Highway,” Staples said.

The song is title track from the Staples Singers’ 1965 album that was written for the 1965 Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights.

“It’s still relevant,” she said of the song today.

Staples also said the singers’ 1967 hit ‘‘Why (Am I Treated So Bad)?’ is also still relevant.

“Pops wrote that the time they were trying to integrate (Little Rock) Central High School,” she said.

The song is about the Little Rock Nine, the first African-American students who enrolled in classes at the high school 10 years earlier after the Supreme Court outlawed segregation.

The state’s National Guard, by order of Governor Orval Faubus, blocked the students from entering the school as a crowd of angry white residents protested the ruling.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent federal troops three weeks later to escort the students into the school; the incident drew attention to the Civil Rights Movement.

The memory of that terrifying night in Memphis was only one of the stories Staples told during her lab, which was moderated by Jay Sweet, Staples’ good friend and executive director and producer of the Newport Folk Festival.

She spun stories around her “cuddling” relationship with Bob Dylan, whom she calls “Bobby,” and how she convinced Prince to change a lyric in the song “God Is Alive.”