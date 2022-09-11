Max Walter’s ‘Spirit of Carl Sandburg’ rises at the Park City Library

Actor Max Walter will bring his one-man performance “Spirit of Carl Sandburg” to the Park City Library next week.

Carl Sandburg, known affectionately as “The People’s Poet,” looked for beauty in everything he saw, while understanding everything beautiful was ephemeral, a thing in the moment, according to actor and Sandburg historian Max Walter.

“He seemed to live in the moment and look for beautiful things,” Walter said. “Like that incredible cloud formation in the sky, he filled his life with that, knowing something beautiful would take its place. And I think that deepened this appreciation for beauty.”

Sandburg’s love for beauty and acute perceptions will come to Park City through Walter’s monologue play, “Spirit of Carl Sandburg,” which he will perform at 4 p.m on Sept. 15 and 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Park City Library .

This is part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival, a free annual event that allows the public to explore ideas by interacting with great writers. Admission is free.

Carl Sandburg’s whole life was helping America find its identity in poems and songs…” Max Walter, “Spirit of Carl Sanburg” author, producer and actor

Walter does more than impersonate Sanburg, who was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on Jan. 6, 1878, and died in Flat Rock, North Carolina, on July 22, 1967. He uses 85% of the poet’s own words to bring the stories to life, much like Hal Holbrook with his one-man performance of “Mark Twain Tonight.”

“Carl Sanburg was known as ‘the poet of the people,’ because he wrote about the industrial and rural working man, the everyman,” Walter said. “He spoke the people’s language, and his writing is incredibly easy to read today, although he was born in 1878.”

Walter came up with the idea to piece together “Spirit of Carl Sandburg” four years ago.

“I collect poems, and there was a point where I realized I didn’t have any Carl Sandburg, so I went online,” he said. “So many of his books are out of print, but I found a copy of his complete poems, which is seven books in one that was published in 1951 and was a Pulitzer Prize winner.”

Once Walter got his hands on the book, he began to read.

“The first night after 15 to 20 minutes, I read three or four profound poems that had relevance to today,” he said. “After I read that whole book, I found a biography about him by Penelope Niven, and I was amazed by the life he led.”

Those readings led Walter to “The Letters of Carl Sandburg,” a collection of the poet’s personal letters.

“When I got to a letter he wrote to his daughter who had died of a terrible illness at nine years old, it just popped in my mind that I could maybe write a play about this guy,” Walter said.

Although Walter had never written a play, he saw themes and knew which poems would pertain to each theme.

“The themes are the big ones,” he said. “They are about time, death and mortality, family illness, music. Carl Sandburg’s whole life was helping America find its identity in poems and songs.”

Sandburg was also a fan of Abraham Lincoln.

“Lincoln was Sandburg’s idol, after Walt Whitman,” Walter said. “Lincoln had been gone 13 years by the time Carl was born, and Carl talked with people who knew Lincoln and gathered an extraordinary amount of information to write the six-volume biography.”

Walter knew he couldn’t leave Lincoln out of the play, so part of the script includes a political element relevant to the current times.

“I saw an interview on TV where Carl said Lincoln understood that a balance is required in a democracy, between freedom and responsibility,” Walter said. “He said, ‘you cannot have one without the other.’”

So with the framework intact, Walter wrote the play and took it upon himself to memorize the poems while playing fetch with his dog.

“I worked on the longest one first, and worked backwards to the shortest,” he said. “Then I began a journey of becoming an actor, and some very good friends sat and listened to me.”

One of the things that impressed Walter was Sandburg’s creativity and insight.

“Carl established himself in six different areas of writing — poetry, biography, history, music, fiction and children’s literature,” he said.

To make things more authentic, Sandburg’s family gave Walter their blessing to impersonate the poet’s likeness.

“They liked the script because it reminded people who Carl Sandburg was, and I’m in the last year of the three-year contract,” he said.

Still, the centerpoint of the play is Sandburg’s poetry.

“I enjoy sharing Sandburg’s story and reminding people of who he was through his eloquent and rhythmic speech that is often direct, and at the same time beautifully descriptive,” he said. “And I keep doing it because as Sandburg would say, it’s ‘wondrously addictive.’ He was so inspirational, and I enjoy poetry. Most people shy away from it, and I don’t think it’s taught much anymore. But poetry feeds the soul.”