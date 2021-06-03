McPolin Farm opens its barn doors for annual hoedown

The milking stalls at McPolin Barn will be open for tours during this year's Your Barn Door Is Open hoedown on June 19.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Friends of McPolin Farm wants to let the community know “Your Barn Door is Open.”

After canceling the annual barbecue and hoedown last year due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s party is a go for June 19, said Minda Stockdale, the City Hall staffer who manages the farm.

“We’re ready to invite everybody back for some good food and dancing to live music by Los Hellcominos,” Stockdale said. “We’ll also open up the barn for small, group tours so people can check out the inside.”

Tickets are available now for $30, and they can be purchased by visiting parkcity.org/departments/mcpolin-farm/seasonal-events. The event is free for children ages 5 and younger, and no dogs will be allowed. Proceeds from Your Barn Door is Open will sponsor improvements and future events at the farm.

“We have other programming coming up, and people should keep their eyes open for upcoming events,” Stockdale said.

Spencer’s Smokin’ Grill will provide the food for the June 19 event, and guests can bring beverages of their choice, according to Stockdale.

“We’ll have chairs and tables set up on the lawn, so people can kick back and listen to music and enjoy the farm,” she said.

Guests will be required to follow all Summit County Health Department guidelines regarding COVID-19 at the event, according to Stockdale.

“We will provide masks and other personal protective equipment, if people want them,” she said. “We will also have our tables and chairs spaced appropriately.”

Since there is no parking at the farm or along S.R. 224, partygoers are encouraged to take advantage of the free parking at PC MARC, 1200 Little Kate Road, and take a free shuttle to and from the farm, Stockdale said.

“The shuttle will start operating at 5 p.m., but people can also take advantage of our great trail system and bike and walk to the party,” she said.

The McPolin Farm is a historic landmark and considered by many people as a gateway to Park City, Stockdale said.

The 160-acre farm was first established as a cattle farm and owned by the Harrison McLane family before Dan McPolin purchased and turned it into a dairy farm in the early 1900s, according to local records.

D.A. Osguthorpe bought the farm in 1948, and added the milking parlor in the 1950s, which tacked on an additional 1,500 square feet to the barn. Park City acquired the farm in 1990, and in 2017, completed the McPolin barn’s renovation, which made it possible to allow people inside the 7,468-square-foot structure, Stockdale said.

“Being able to gather as a community is really what is so special about Your Barn Door Is Open,” she said. “It’s a way to celebrate summer at the farm, and we love inviting the local community out, and seeing everybody there.”