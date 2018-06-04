McPolin Farm readies to open doors for annual party

Tickets for the Friends of the Farm’s annual Your Barn Door Is Open party, which will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at McPolin Farm, are on sale now. For information, visit http://www.parkcityrecreation.org .

It's time for Park City to let it hang out at Your Barn Door Is Open.

The annual shindig, which is presented by Friends of the Farm, a nonprofit that takes care of the historic McPolin Farm, will be held this year from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 23, at the historic McPolin Farm, 3000 S.R. 224, is a time when partygoers can enjoy food, live music, dancing and socializing, said Farm Manager Minda Stockdale.

"Your Barn Door Is Open is our summer event, and it's a wonderful time to enjoy the farm," Stockdale said. "And the real barn door will be open so people will be able to look inside the historic building."

The event will feature a barbecue and lemonade provided by Spencer's Smokin' Grill, and live music performed by the Motherlode Canyon Band.

"Everyone will be able to get up and dance," she said. "It will be a fun evening."

"Everyone will be able to get up and dance," she said. "It will be a fun evening."

Parking is limited at McPolin Farm, so Park City is providing free shuttles from PC MARC, 1200 Little Kate Road, to the farm from 5:15 to 6 p.m. and return shuttles from the farm to PC MARC from 7:45-8:30 p.m., Stockdale said.

No dogs are allowed at the party.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.

Proceeds from ticket sales will help Friends of the Farm maintain the property that includes the historic barn that was erected in 1908.

"Those little things include upkeep the signs and equipment that is on display," Stockdale said. "A portion of the money is also used to put on events such as Your Barn Door Is Open, and promote the farm."

The money raised during Your Barn Door Is Open should not be confused with the farm's capital-improvement fund that is being used for reconstruction, stabilization and structural upgrades of the property's structures, Stockdale said.

"We just finished a massive upgrade of the barn, and we went to City Council this year to update the conditional-use permit for the site," she said.

The plan is to start offering tours of the barn next summer.

"In the meanwhile, people can still poke their head into the barn to see some of the work that has already been done," Stockdale said.