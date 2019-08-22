Meet the teenage DJs turning the tables on Park City

Although Jack Dingman and Zander Levy are Park City High School students, they are veteran DJs who make some beautiful noise with their company, Park City Sounds.

Dingman, 16, and Levy, 15, clocked their first gig nearly three years ago at the Trailside Elementary Halloween party. Since then the respective junior and sophomore have since stacked a list of other engagements, including Running With Ed, various events at Outlets Park City and for some high profile individuals, they say.

“Before Zander was in the picture, I did a party for one of Charlie Sheen’s ex-wives,” Dingman said.

Last weekend, Park City Sounds provided some mixes during a party for a going-away party for a local college student, Levy said.

Park City Sounds came together when Levy and Dingman first met at Treasure Mountain Junior High School’s DJ Club.

“We learned some basic DJ skills during the program even though there wasn’t an instructor who told us how to DJ,” Dingman said. “We figured a lot of it out and learned from the other people in the club.”

The duo’s ride to the tables began even before then, though.

Seven years ago, Levy was introduced to DJing at a beach resort in Mexico during a family vacation.

“They had a DJ school there, and I took a couple of classes,” he said. “The DJ was really cool and I looked up to him. And when we got home, I spent my money on a controller.”

Dingman also embarked on his own DJ journey well before joining the club.

“I took private DJ lessons for a few months, and the rest I learned from YouTube videos,” he said.

The duo’s initial goal was just to have fun, according to Levy.

“The money is an added bonus, and even then, the money goes back into equipment or paying off loans for speakers and advertising,” he said.

That revenue has gone toward their QSC K10 and KSub PA systems.

“We have different sizes of PAs to fit any event,” Dingman said.

In addition to the PA, the two have been accumulating an array of lights to boost their visuals, Levy said.

“We’ve been programming lights more and more, so we bought a 10-foot trussing system we could use for bigger parties,” he said.

Today, Park City Sounds’ goal is to make an event more memorable for people by adding music and lights, and a lot of energtic atmosphere, Dingman said.

“With every event, we have to cater to what would be appropriate for the crowd, whether it’s classic, modern pop or country,” he said.

Sometimes that can be a little challenging, Levy said.

“When people hire us, they know what they want, but they also need to let us do our job,” Levy said. “Sometimes they might not like the music we have selected, so communication is a key.”

Still, Dingman and Levy have access to millions of songs through a DJ-pool subscription, he said.

“I have a 1 TB hard drive that is half-full of downloaded music,” Levy said. “We have the capability to stream more if we want.”

In addition, Park City Sounds can tap into the 1.7 billion songs on iTunes, Dingman said.

“We can literally pull out anything that someone wants to hear,” he said.

But DJing is more than just playing music, Dingman said.

“It’s a much about interacting with the crowd,” he said. “And those interactions give you the rewards.”

There is nothing like a positive response to a song, Levy said.

“During the going-away party, I played ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran, and saw a few couples dancing together,” he said. “It made me feel great to see them come together and enjoy something we played.”

Levy also enjoys seeing elementary school students dancing to his and Dingman’s mixes.

“It’s especially fun during the Halloween parties when they are in their costumes,” he said.

For information about Park City Sounds, call, 435-557-0817, email parkcitysoundsdj@gmail.com or visit Parkcitysounds.net.