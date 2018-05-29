MegaMind PubQuiz in Park City is more than a trivial pursuit

The MegaMind PubQuiz is set to be held from 7-9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Road. The quiz will also start its weekly session on 7:30-9:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, June 5, at Versante Hearth and Bar, 2346 Park Ave. The cost to play is $5 for a team of five. A special Power Hour session will be held from 6-7 p.m. every Thursday, starting June 7, at Legends Bar and Grill at Park City Mountain. The cost is free. For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/megaMIND.pubQUIZ .

Question: What can be added to make spending the evening with fun friends, good food and cold drinks better?

Answer: Answering trivia question for prizes, said Colleen McGinn, co-founder of the MegaMind PubQuiz, a local pub trivia event held at multiple venues.

"The amount of trivia is endless, because there is no stopping point," said McGinn, who established the PubQuiz in Park City six years ago. "There are millions of historical facts, and there are new things that are developing every day. So I can put together new catalogs forever."

The MegaMind PubQuiz is set to kick off the summer season on Wednesday, May 30, at Park City Brewery, 2720 Rasmussen Road, suite A1.

I find trivia everywhere, and it’s fun because I ask myself, ‘What do I want to learn this week...’”Colleen McGinn,MegaMind PubQuiz co-founder Recommended Stories For You

"These sessions are held monthly from 7-9 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month," McGinn said. "Our weekly trivia nights will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

The Tuesday games will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m. starting June 5 at Versante Hearth and Bar, 2346 Park Ave., and the Thursday trivia sessions, which are dubbed the Power Hour Games, will run from 6-7 p.m. starting June 7 at Legends Bar and Grill at Park City Mountain Resort.

The difference between the Power Hour and normal PubQuiz sessions is that the Power Hour features six mini rounds and two of them are music rounds, while the normal PubQuiz sessions feature six mini rounds and two additional media rounds, with one being based on a visual and the other based on music.

"For the visuals, we hand out pictures that have included the United States, movie stills and cartoon characters," McGinn said. "All the sessions will still have shout-out bonuses so people will have more opportunities to win prizes."

The PubQuiz games at Versante and Legends are also family-friendly, and the questions, which are a mix of history and pop culture, appeal to kids and adults alike.

"I like to stay on current topics, and I think it's fun to keep things relevant and see the reactions of people who answer questions about events that have happened two days go," McGinn said.McGinn checks, double checks and sometimes triple checks the sources that provide the answers to the trivia.

"You can't be too careful in this day and age where we get so much information thrown at us," she said. "Sometimes it's hard to find the truth, but it's out there."

Still, McGinn enjoys the research.

"I find trivia everywhere, and it's fun because I ask myself, 'What do I want to learn this week?'" She said.

Sometimes McGinn's trivia quest starts with an event that leads her to other avenues of information.

"When Hamilton finished its run in Salt Lake City, I did an American Revolution round, because during the play, I heard that Martha Washington named her cat after Alexander Hamilton, and I decided to find out if that was true," she said. "I found that it was and that many of the people who knew the Founding Fathers named their pets after their friends, and that Martha named her cat Hamilton because (Hamilton) was a ladies man and a bit of a scoundrel."

The cost to play is $5 for the Park City Brewery and Versante games, and free for the Power Hour session at Legends.

The prizes vary, depending on the locations.

"We'll have everything from clothing and book bags, coffee mugs and things like that," McGinn said.

Each venue will also have unique treats.

"Trivia, food and beer is a winning combo," McGinn said. "People will be able to purchase food at Versante and Legends, and we've partnered with Komrades Food Truck for our Park City Brewery nights."

While trivia research is fun, McGinn said, the real reward is watching the players connect on a human level because they are required to turn off their phones and put them in a bin.

"One of our returning PubQuiz participants, Roger Goldman, said that in order to play you have to be present and living in the moment with your friends," she said. "You have to be all in to figure out the answers to these questions. So people are connecting with each other and using their brains to work together."

Many participants have been with the PubQuiz since the beginning.

"They all know each other now, and we're getting new people who are starting to get to know the old-timers," McGinn said. "It's always fun to learn something new, eat some good food, enjoy a drink and have fun with friends."