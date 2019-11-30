MegaMind PubQuiz warms up for the winter in a cozy room at Flanagan’s

Colleen McGinn, founder of the MegaMind Pub Quiz says the Wednesday night winter trivia games, which will be held weekly at Flanagan’s on Main starting Dec. 4, are team-building exercises.

‘We feature questions about everything, because we want everyone to participate,” McGinn said. “You’re with your friends or a group of people who have their strengths, and one person might have a strong knowledge of lot of pop culture, while another knows history and then another’s specialty will be food facts.”

The games, which make up a six-week tournament, will run until 9 p.m. and the cost is $5 per team up to five members. Teams of six to 10 members can play for $10 and the price of teams of 11 to 15 people is $15.

Of the entry fees, $2 of every $5 will go the overall winner’s charity of choice on week six, and the remainder will go back to the team, McGinn said. The winners of the first five Wednesdays will get $25 gift certificates to Flanagan’s on Main.

“You can have as many people as you want, but fair warning, I don’t know if having more people on the team will be better unless it’s a more diverse team,” McGinn said.

MegaMind PubQuiz is designed to bring participants together so they can interact with each other without distractions, according to McGinn.

“We provide a bucket for each team to put their phones in,” she said. “This way they won’t be tempted to look up answers, but also it’s a way to share these moments with the people next to them.”

McGinn, who founded the pub quiz eight years ago with her friend and former Parkite Melia Denali, makes sure all of her factoids are, indeed, facts.

“All of the information I share is triple-checked,” McGinn said. “I have to confirm the information is credible and consistent, because I don’t ever want to share anything that is incorrect. So, I’ll spend hours upon hours to research the questions, because I don’t want to further confuse the masses with what I bring to the table.”

McGinn also prides herself on keeping the trivia current.

“The trivia is about anything that is going on in the world today,” she said. “Questions include what is going on in our community, world politics, even the weather. While we do feature classic trivia, adding the current bits in keeps everyone in the moment.”

Educating MegaMind PubQuizzers is one of McGinn’s goals.

“I do tell the players that I’m here to educate as well,” she said. “These are facts, and I feel the more educated we are, the better off we all are.”

Another goal is to keep MegaMind fun.

“We try to keep the PubQuiz a safe and enjoyable place where we can learn about things, and without offending anyone,” she said. “I’ve been to other trivia nights, and I feel the ones that are most memorable are the ones where you really are into it and with your friends in a welcoming exchange of knowledge.”

McGinn is looking forward to starting up the games at Flanagan’s again, and she is grateful for owner John Kentworthy for the partnership.

“That’s our winter location, and we’ve been there since 2012,” she said. “We meet downstairs in a cozy room of our own. It’s the perfect spot to do some trivia and drink some beers.”