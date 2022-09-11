Mental health counselor will help parents shift from triage to prevention

Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Dr. Christy Kane will give prevention presentations that provide parents with tools and tips that help build resiliency in their children.

The second leading death of young people between the ages of 5 and 18, next to accidents, is suicide, and suicide is also the leading cause of death for ages 18 to 24, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor Dr. Christy Kane said part of the reason these statistics loom large is due to “emotional incesting.”

“Emotional incesting happens when kids are expected to process adult emotions,” she said. “We don’t let kids be kids, because these days, 5-year-olds are worrying about global warming and pollution when they should be worried about whether Suzi wants to play kissing tag on the playground. We’re expecting kids to process things that little kids aren’t prepared for.”

Kane will address this issue and give parents tips on how to detoxify their children from the digital world and protect them from cyberbullying during four presentations in the next few weeks.

We’re looking at substantial issues of our young people that are starting at younger and younger ages…” Dr. Christy Kane, licensed clinical mental health counselor

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Ecker Hill Middle School, 2465 Kilby Rd.

7 p.m., Sept. 21 at North Summit High School, 111 E. 100 South, Coalville

Time to be announced on Oct. 5 at South Summit High School, 45 S 300 East, Kamas

6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

These events, presented by Summit County Health Department Prevention Team and the local school districts, are free and open to the public. Free childcare services and refreshments will be provided.

While giving her presentations, Kane will highlight the impact of the digital world and cyberbullying on children’s brains.

“The brain isn’t fully developed in an adult female until age 22, and in an adult male at age 24,” she said. “A child’s brain, between ages 1 to 6, will grow 96% of its full capacity size, but from that point, it creates neurological, synaptic connections and the last to develop is the cerebral cortex, which is the reasoning and thinking part of the brain. So, I will talk about what’s going off the rails for our young people today, and give parents a firm foundation of understanding neurological impacts to the brain of kids.”

Other issues that affect children include what Kane calls the perfectionist process, where people are shamed all over the internet when they make mistakes, and the inability to wait for things because of the instant gratification that comes through the electronic world.

“All of those factors are coming into play when it comes to our children’s mental health, and I will cover things for parents to be mindful of,” she said. “We all have to be proactive in empowering mental health.”

To be proactive, adults need to move more towards prevention, according to Kane.

“We do a lot of triage,” she said. “When there’s been a school shooting or a suicide, we do things after the fact, but we should work on increasing the resiliency of our kids.”

Making that shift does come with challenges, Kane said.

During COVID-19, requests for mental health services for children between the ages of 5 and 18 went up by 92%, and self-harming increased by 300%, she said.

“Those were actual recorded services that were provided and billed by mental health professionals,” Kane said.

The top issues were depression and anxiety, she said.

“More than half of our young people are dealing with anxiety, probably 40% are struggling with depression, and we estimate 80% will deal with trauma processing,” Kane said. “So we’re looking at substantial issues of our young people that are starting at younger and younger ages.”

Part of the solution is digital detoxing, according to Kane.

“The most effective way to detox off electronics is to engage in tactical kinetic skill sets — increasing arts, increasing music, increasing time in nature — other formats that aren’t electronic,” she said. “Parents need to detox gradually by introducing other things that still stimulate the dopamine processes of the brain, which is what electronics do.”

Weaning children off their addiction to electronics can also protect them from cyberbullying, Kane said.

“The impact of cyberbullying is so much more dangerous, because it has a whole different play to the brain than the old-fashioned bullying adults dealt with when they were kids,” she said. “Parents will say, ‘stop reading it.’ but the brain has a dopamine release with anticipation. Since electronics target the dopamine part of the brain, it forms an addictive cycle, so the child’s brain has a difficult time doing that.”

The big reason why Kane gives these presentations is that she knows these issues can be solved.

“I believe there is hope, because this new generation is so amazing and brilliant,” she said. “I know we can turn the needle back. We just need to shift from triage to prevention — daily empowerment of resiliency to help our own mental health and the mental health of our kids.”