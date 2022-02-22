Meyer Gallery’s in-person artist reception has been a long time coming

"Kessel Run," an oil painting of the Millennium Falcon from “Star Wars,” is one of artist Santiago Michalek's new works that will be showcased in an exhibit Friday at the Meyer Gallery. Michalek is known for his works depicting means of transportation.

Meyer Gallery will host its first in-person exhibit opening artist reception in almost a year.

The reception, which will feature live music and refreshments, will showcase Utah-based painters Santiago Michalek and Jeffery R. Pugh, will run from 6-8 p.m. during the Park City Gallery Association’s monthly gallery stroll on Friday, Feb. 25.

“It’s a free and family-friendly way to spend an evening,” said gallery owner Susan Meyer. “It’s one thing seeing the art, but there is something about the experience of a reception and being able to talk with the artist about a piece you love, and hearing them talk about technique. To have this back in our gallery is something that myself, the artists, the staff and collectors thrive on.”

As for COVID-19 protocols, those who want to wear masks may do so, Meyer said.

“I will be wearing a mask, and masks will be provided at the door,” she said. “But at this stage of the pandemic, we are not requiring them.”

The artists will show their works in two separate exhibits, according to Meyer.

“One will occupy all of our upstairs area and one will have all of the downstairs,” she said. “This is something that I’ve introduced, because there are not enough dates for all the artists who are worthy to have their own solo shows.”

Argentina-born Michalek, who paints images that depict means of transportation, has prepared 12 to 15 pieces, while Utah native Pugh, known for his rural landscapes, has painted 24 works, Meyer said.

“Some of Santiago’s works are very large and many of Jeff’s works are small, so it balances out to about the same amount of canvas in the shows,” she said.

Meyer started representing these artists right when they finished art school more than a decade ago.

The oil paintings of Jeffery R. Pugh, such as "A Day in the Life," which is on exhibit at the Meyer Gallery, are inspired by rural landscapes.

“Jeff had just graduated University of Utah with a degree in fine art, and Santiago had his own business of restoring old Volkswagons,” she said. “He was a well-regarded restorer, but painted and drew when he wasn’t working. He enrolled in a little art school in Provo that no longer exists, and realized that’s what he wanted to do.”

Their works impressed Meyer on different levels.

“When it comes to painters, I look for good raw talent and skills,” she said. “I go through their whole body of work, because I hope to avoid artists who just have one slick look to their work. I look for artists who have a broad array of abilities and talents, because I think they’re the ones who will last the longest.”

Meyer also imagines whether or not she can see an artist’s work hanging in a museum, when it comes to deciding who to represent.

“It’s a little self test I do, and that has served me pretty well in finding young artists and sticking with them,” she said.

Strong work ethic and a degree of professionalism also factor in Meyer’s decisions.

“These artists are running their own businesses, and if they can’t meet deadlines, they won’t be useful for galleries, or other occupations for that matter,” she said.

In addition, Meyer usually selects artists whose work radiates a Western flavor that isn’t considered Western art.

“Jeffery Pugh’s work can be set in Wisconsin or the Midwest, but it’s very much reflective of the rural countryside in Utah,” she said. “And Santiago’s old vintage cars and trains are something we certainly see even driving around the outskirts of Summit County.”

Meyer is grateful the two artists wanted to attend an in-person reception this month.

“It’s like the difference of watching live music being performed on a screen, versus being there in attendance,” she said. “It’s a whole different experience.”