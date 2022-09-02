Miners Day brings Park City’s history to the surface

The Miners Day celebration returns to Park City on Monday, Sept. 5. This year’s event will feature a parade down Main Street and mucking and drilling demonstrations at City Park.

Park Record file photo

Park City residents get a double bonus on Labor Day.

Not only do they get the chance to enjoy the national holiday. They also get the opportunity to go all out and celebrate its mining heritage, because Labor Day in Park City is known as Miners Day .

Monday will commemorate the 126th edition of Miners Day, and as it has in the past, Park City will throw a community-wide party that will include a breakfast, a five-kilometer fun run, a parade and a mucking and drilling demonstration, said Tom Kelly, a longtime member of the Park City Rotary Club , which oversees the celebration.

“Miners Day goes back to the 1800s, and Miners Day is a great way for us to think back,” he said. “All we have as a community here today stems back to those miners who were making a living underneath the mountains. And now, since our community is vested in things that take place upon the mountains, it’s important to remember that heritage.”

The festivities will start at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast cooked up by St. Mary’s Catholic Church in City Park. The meal costs a $5 donation.

Next on the schedule is the annual Bark City 5K fun run hosted by the Park City Twilight Rotary Club at 8 a.m., and the run will be followed by Park City Rotary’s annual Running of the Balls around 10:30 a.m. on Main Street, according to Kelly.

The event, inspired by the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, unleashes thousands of yellow golf balls down a contained track set up on Main Street, he said.

Park City Rotary Club raises the money by selling the balls that cost $10 for one, $20 for three, $50 for eight and $100 for 20, according to Kelly.

The public can purchase balls at the Park Silly Sunday Market , online at at fundraise.givesmart.com/e/YGWkPQ?vid=ttokh , by text at 41444 or from a Rotary Club member, he said.

“We’ll sell balls up until we open the gates,” Kelly said.

Prizes will be awarded to the balls that finish the track in a timely manner.

“We’re going to have more than 10,000 balls in this year’s running, so we’ll have more than 50 prizes,” Kelly said.

Prizes include a season pass to Deer Valley Resort, Epic Local Pass to Park City Mountain Resort, Interconnect ski adventure, Rossignol ski equipment and restaurant dining certificates, he said.

The money raised through the Running of the Balls will benefit local nonprofits, Kelly said.

“Last year our grants program supported four nonprofits — CONNECT Summit County, Holy Cross Ministries, SOS Outreach and Summit Community Gardens,” he said. “We granted only $10,000 at that time, so this year our grants will be even higher, because of what we made last year and what we will make this year. Since Park City Rotary has been around since 1980, we estimate that we’ve donated well in the excess of $1 million to community nonprofits.”

The annual Miners Day parade will follow the Running of the Balls, Kelly said.

“The parade has become quintessential Park City,” he said. “This is an opportunity for neighborhoods, individuals, nonprofits and politicians to showcase themselves while going down historic Main Street.”

The Miners Day parade is different from the annual Fourth of July parade in scope and focus, according to Kelly.

“July’s parade is big and all about celebrating America,” he said. “Ours is smaller, and what we hope is a little more hometown in feel. It’s a little bit funkier, and never starts on time.”

The city will restrict traffic on Main Street at 6 a.m. on Monday to facilitate the Running of the Balls and the Miners Day parade, said Jenny Diersen, special events and economic development program manager at City Hall.

“We anticipate streets to be reopened by 1 p.m.,” she said.

After the parade, Miners Day festivities that include children’s games, live music, food trucks, a beer and liquor garden and the mucking and drilling demonstrations, will move to City Park, Kelly said.

“While Park City Rotary will provide oversight all day of sorts, the city is overseeing activities in the park and have utilized Park Silly Sunday Market organizers to help out,” Kelly said.

The partnership is designed to sustain the Miners Day celebration, Park City’s longest-running event, Diersen said in a statement.

“It’s important to remember the unique history of our community and the many men and women who worked hard to create the foundation for what Park City is today,” she said. “As we work closely together with Park City Rotary Club, we do not anticipate any changes to the event – rather a seamless collaboration. We are looking forward to a day of fun with a 5K run, pancake breakfast, Running of the Balls, Parade, Mucking and Drilling demonstrations and games, music and food at City Park.”

This year will also mark a Miners Day addition — tours of the Miners Hospital from 2-4 p.m. that will be organized by Sally Elliott, chair of Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History , a nonprofit that works to preserve Park City’s mining legacy.

“Miners Hospital will be opened for public tours on the 40th Anniversary of its dedication as a library on Miners Day, 1982,” Elliott said in a statement. “This grand old building was built in 1904 with the leadership of the Miners Union and contributions from both miners and local business people.”

The hospital’s original location was where Shadow Ridge Condo Hotel now stands at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, on land that was donated by Eliza Nelson from a remnant of her family’s farm, according to Elliott.

“Doctors, nurses, cooks, aides and others were hired by the hospital board and provided service to the miners who subscribed by paying $1 per month,” she said. “When they or their families needed medical attention, it was provided free as a benefit.”

The hospital served the community for 61 years until its state of dilapidation rendered it useless as a hospital, Elliott said.

“At that time, it became a boarding house for skiers and ski instructors,” she said. “Eventually, it was moved to City Park and became a library with its dedication in 1982.”