Miners Day festivities return to celebrate Park City’s heritage

The Miners Day celebration returns to Park City on Monday, Sept. 6, after last year’s festivities were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This year's event will replace the mucking and drilling competition with a series of demonstrations.

Park Record file photo

Miners Day returns to an in-person celebration this year.

The event, which takes place Monday, Sept. 6, will mark the return of the parade on Main Street, the Running of the Balls — a fundraiser for the Park City Rotary Club, which organizes Miners Day — and a revised version of the traditional mucking and drilling showcase, said Event Chairwoman Corrie Forsling.

“One of the big changes we did this year is turning the mucking and drilling competition into a demonstration,” Forsling said. “These demonstrations will include presentations about what it took, physically, to actually do the mining.”

People in costumes will describe the history of mining and do a number of demonstrations in 30-minute increments starting at 12:30 p.m., Forsling said.

The change was also necessary because over time it has gotten more difficult to find skilled miners who can participate in a contest, said Tom Kelly, Park City Rotary Club member.

“We are doing this to make things more accessible, and I do think this shift will educate new generations about the heritage of Park City,” he said.

The Miners Day parade returns to Main Street on Monday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. and end at City Park where more Miners Day activities will be held.

Park Record file photo

Another highlight this year will be the dedication of a statue of the late Rich Martinez at 3 p.m. at the Treasure Hill trailhead, Forsling said.

“The dedication is organized by Park City Municipal and the Martinez family,” she said. “Rich was a famous miner in town, and they have commissioned a statue in his likeness from Tom Martin of Luna Bronze.”

Rich Martinez lived in Park City for 82 years and came from a line of five generations of miners, according to historical documents. He graduated from Park City High School, worked in the mines and served on the Park City Council for 16 years.

Martinez was instrumental in organizing the annual Miners Day mucking and drilling competition and actively competed for more than 20 years. He also built some of the first chair lifts in town and a merry-go-round for what was then Marsac Elementary, and owned The Cozy bar on Main Street, according to the documents.

The Treasure Hill trailhead is just up the slope from High West Distillery, Kelly said.

“There is no parking, so we want to encourage people to park in the paid lots in Old Town or walk from City Park,” he said.

Along with these new events, Forsling is looking forward to seeing the community gather on Main Street for the Running of the Balls, which will start around 10:30 a.m.

“We did the Running of the Balls last year, but we did a virtual version, where people bought balls online, and were able to watch a video,” she said. “This year the balls can still be purchased online, but people can come to Main Street to see the event in person. We are most excited to have people back to be a part of it, because so much of the event is having people cheer on their balls as they run down the track.”

Last year’s virtual event raised $30,000 that the Rotary Club turned into grants for local nonprofits, and this year’s goal is $50,000, she said.

People can purchase balls by texting Balls to 41444 or visit parkcityminersday.org.

Miners Day will also include the traditional breakfast hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church, live music and the Bark City 5K run, organized by the Twilight Rotary, in City Park, Kelly said.

“The Bark City 5K is our traditional run and it’s always been really popular,” he said. “And, as we have done in years past, we encourage people to run with their dogs.”

The park will also come alive with kids games and music performed by The Wyld and Fuse n’ Rock, Kelly said.

“The overall theme with Miners Day is that it is our neighborhood festival,” he said. “It’s not an event that we promote outside of Park City, although we certainly get our share of visitors here. This is Park City’s opportunity to come together with friends and neighbors and celebrate our heritage.”

Taking in consideration the coronavirus-forced cancellation of last year’s festivities, this year marks the 125th interaction of Miners Day, Kelly said.

“Miners Day goes all the way back to the 1800s, and we traced the start to 1896,” he said. “We don’t know if it has been continuous or not, but it goes back to a tradition the miners started. And we are thrilled to be able to do this event in person again.”

Miners Day When: Monday, Sept. 6 Where: Main Street, City Park and Treasure Hill trailhead Web: parkcityminersday.org