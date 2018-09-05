Miners Day Parade rolls out some winners
September 5, 2018
The 121st annual Miners Day Parade entrants included businesses, political candidates and nonprofits.
In the true spirit of Park City Miners Day, the parade winners reflect the character of the event and our community, as determined by our esteemed judges. Thanks to everyone from the community who turned out to join the parade.
The parade rolled down Main Street on Monday during the 121st Miners Day celebration.
Here are the winners:
Grand Miner Award (float that embodies the spirit and history of Miners Day)
Park City Museum
Best reflection of Social Equity
Habitat for Humanity
Best Historical Float
Park City Mountain and Friends of Mining History
Most Loved and Funky
Lucky Ones Coffee
Political entry with the most campaign signs displayed
Jenny Wilson
Best High Energy
Park City Ice Miners
Most Green Float
Park City Nursery
Best Musical Entry
Park City High School Band
Best Auto Entry
Corvette Club
Hometown Heroes Award
Park City Fire Department
Most Electrifying Entry
Park City Transit
Best Serpentine Routine
Summit County Sheriff Motorcycles
Best Precision Circling
Park City Police Department Motorcycles
Best Collaborative Float with three Adorable Dogs
Summit Land Conservancy and Mountain Trails Foundation
