Miners Day Parade rolls out some winners

The 121st annual Miners Day Parade entrants included businesses, political candidates and nonprofits.

In the true spirit of Park City Miners Day, the parade winners reflect the character of the event and our community, as determined by our esteemed judges. Thanks to everyone from the community who turned out to join the parade.

The parade rolled down Main Street on Monday during the 121st Miners Day celebration.

Here are the winners:

Grand Miner Award (float that embodies the spirit and history of Miners Day)

Park City Museum

Best reflection of Social Equity

Habitat for Humanity

Best Historical Float

Park City Mountain and Friends of Mining History

Most Loved and Funky

Lucky Ones Coffee

Political entry with the most campaign signs displayed

Jenny Wilson

Best High Energy

Park City Ice Miners

Most Green Float

Park City Nursery

Best Musical Entry

Park City High School Band

Best Auto Entry

Corvette Club

Hometown Heroes Award

Park City Fire Department

Most Electrifying Entry

Park City Transit

Best Serpentine Routine

Summit County Sheriff Motorcycles

Best Precision Circling

Park City Police Department Motorcycles

Best Collaborative Float with three Adorable Dogs

Summit Land Conservancy and Mountain Trails Foundation