Miners Day Parade rolls out some winners

Submitted by Tom Kelly

In the true spirit of Park City Miners Day, the parade winners reflect the character of the event and our community, as determined by our esteemed judges. Thanks to everyone from the community who turned out to join the parade.

The parade rolled down Main Street on Monday during the 121st Miners Day celebration.

Here are the winners:

Grand Miner Award (float that embodies the spirit and history of Miners Day)
Park City Museum

Best reflection of Social Equity
Habitat for Humanity

Best Historical Float
Park City Mountain and Friends of Mining History

Most Loved and Funky
Lucky Ones Coffee

Political entry with the most campaign signs displayed
Jenny Wilson

Best High Energy
Park City Ice Miners

Most Green Float
Park City Nursery

Best Musical Entry
Park City High School Band

Best Auto Entry
Corvette Club

Hometown Heroes Award
Park City Fire Department

Most Electrifying Entry
Park City Transit

Best Serpentine Routine
Summit County Sheriff Motorcycles

Best Precision Circling
Park City Police Department Motorcycles

Best Collaborative Float with three Adorable Dogs
Summit Land Conservancy and Mountain Trails Foundation

The 121st annual Miners Day Parade entrants included businesses, political candidates and nonprofits.