MOMIX added to the Park City Institute’s upcoming Main Stage offerings

Park City Institute has added MOMIX to its 2021-22 Main Stage lineup. The performance-art company, led by Moses Pendleton, will return to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts stage on Dec. 28 and 2.

Photo by John Kane

The Park City Institute has added another performance-art installation to its 2021-22 Main Stage season.

MOMIX will return Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28 and 29, with its production, “VIVA MOMIX,” to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, for a 40th anniversary celebration, according to a press release.

The illusionist-dance company, led by Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, is known for its abstract and representative visuals and choreography that is inspired by movement in the natural world.

Those elements are woven together with expressive music from the likes of everyone from Vivaldi to Peter Gabriel, inventive props and costumes that create a surreal experience for all ages, said Air Ioannides, the Park City Institute’s executive director, in the release.

Pendleton started MOMIX in 1980 as an offshoot of Pilobolus, an experimental and unconventional modern dance company he founded with Jonathan Wolken and Alison Becker Chase, and it has thrilled fans in more than 22 countries.

In addition, MOMIX has not only appeared on the stage, but in films and TV, according to the release.

MOMIX, which last performed in Park City in 2018, joins the already-announced lineup that includes original Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine and his band CTA and Heather McGhee, political commentator and author of the New York Times best-selling book “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” which was published earlier this year.

Speaking of the 2021-22 performances, Park City Institute also announced a new development regarding the Mark and Maggie O’Connor performance scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Grammy-winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor plans to perform with his wife Maggie and son Forrest on Dec. 21 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Courtesy of the Park City Institute

“Mark O’Connor is scheduled to appear with his wife Maggie as a duo but informed us they would like to bring their son Forrest and change the show to a feature holiday music,” Ioannides said in the press release.

The performance will feature Grammy-winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor, his wife Maggie on fiddle, and his son Forrest on mandolin and guitars. They’ll perform arrangements of Christmas classics in a mix of instrumental and vocal music from bluegrass and other American-music genres, Ioannides said.

“Concertgoers will be treated to fresh takes on traditional songs with a few original compositions included,” he said in the release.

Many of the songs are cultivated from O’Connor’s critically acclaimed “An Appalachian Christmas,” which was released in 2011.

The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Bluegrass Album chart, and was noted as a top 10 holiday album by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

“We have been working hard to find an entertaining show that the entire family can enjoy for the holiday season,” Ioannides said in the press release. “Our hope is that locals and visitors will come to the conveniently located Eccles Center and see an amazing show.”