MOMIX returns to Park City to celebrate 40 years of physical performance art

"Marigolds,“ inspired by MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton, will be one of many works on the company’s program when it performs in Park City on Tuesday and Wednesday. MOMIX is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Photo by John Kane

Although MOMIX founder Moses Pendleton won’t accompany his award-winning performance-art company to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts stage, he holds a special place in his heart for Park City.

“We’ve been to the Eccles Center countless times, and the town has always welcomed us with kindness and appreciation,” he said.

In addition to bringing MOMIX to town throughout the company’s 40-year history, Pendleton has also created works inspired by Park City.

In 1982, he won a Special Jury Award for his “Moses Pendelton Presents Moses Pendleton” documentary at the U.S. Film and Video Competition, which is now known as the Sundance Film Festival.

That award inspired the classic MOMIX work “Skiva,” he said.

“The idea for the piece began when a buddy and I were in town skiing,” Pendleton said. “We were at the top of Park City Mountain Resort, and we got a phone call telling us we won an award.”

The caller told the two to get to the award ceremony as quickly as they could because film critic Roger Ebert was going to make the presentation.

“We didn’t have time to return our skis, so we brought them onto the stage and improvised a little number to celebrate the award,” Pendleton said. “It was pretty sloppy and weird, but Roger Ebert liked it.”

The idea stuck with Pendleton and he expanded it into “Skiva.”

“So not only does MOMIX perform in Park City, we create works there,” he said with a laugh. “It must be the altitude.”

This year’s performances, scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, will serve as a visual history lesson of MOMIX’s career.

“Some are ancient in MOMIX history and some are new as of a couple of years ago,” Pendleton said. “And some of the pieces are perfectly physical comedy.”

However, there are no pieces from the new show, “Alice,” which is currently touring in Europe, according to Pendleton.

“We’ll do that next time we come to town,” he said. “We’ll all go down the rabbit hole together.”

Still, Pendleton can’t wait for audiences to see what works will hit the stage next week.

“As many people know, the company makes visual, physical theater,” he said. “It’s not just a kind of dance, because we base ourselves in sculpture, painting and those types of ideas.”

One of the works on the program will be “Marigolds,” a trademark work that was inspired by Pendleton’s love of growing flowers.

“I grow tens of thousands of flowers that are in the shape of sun clocks that you can enjoy from thousands of feet up if you have a drone with a camera,” he said. “I think if I hadn’t been growing marigolds, that piece would not have become a MOMIX classic in the compilation show we’re bringing to Park City.”

Moses Pendleton established the performance-art company MOMIX 40 years ago. The company has a unique tie to Park City that extends to the Sundance FIlm Festival and a work called “Skiva.”

Photo by Giulio Lapone/Effequattro

Pendleton founded MOMIX in the early 1980s after leaving the pioneering dance company Pilobolus.

“It feels like it was only 40 years ago,” he said with a laugh. “While many companies are hit-and-miss throughout their careers, for us it has been hit and mix.”

The secret of “the mix,” Pendleton said, is to “go with the flow.”

“You need to stay loose and react to the currents of the time,”he said. “If you do that, you may have some longevity.”

Another important ingredient for maintaining a long and fruitful career is a sense of humor, Pendleton said.

“It is important to get a good laugh or two in a day,” he said. “You need to keep that even though you may feel your energy is waning, because there is a lot of physicality you have to put in your body so your brains will stay fresh.”

A fresh brain will always explore new visuals and movements that will take audiences away from the social and political issues in the world, according to Pendleton.

“It’s really about the reaction and result to escapism — escape into aesthetics or an escape into a ‘mad’ world where you create your own reality outside of what is happening in the ‘sand’ world,” he said. “There is a lot of hunger for the surreal, dream, fantasy and invention. And I think once you set up a situation where it is your job to look for something that most people can’t see, you take it seriously. By that I mean you try to get things done while having fun.”

The challenge for Pendleton is making sure the ideas he comes up with are worthy of the MOMIX repertoire.

“To do that, you have to be our own audience, but we do have a think tank and focus group,” he said. “So you have to trust them and do what pleases the collective.”