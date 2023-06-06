Monkee Micky Dolenz swings into Park City￼

The Monkees Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz When: Thursday through Sunday, June 8-11

Where: The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Tickets: $59-$89

Phone: 855-745-Show

Web: parkcityshows.com

Mickey Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, raises his microphone to the audience. Dolenz will be in Park City for a four-night run starting Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre. The concerts will commemorate The Monkees’ third album “Headquarters,” which was recently remastered as a super deluxe edition box set by Rhino Entertainment. Paul Undersinger Photography

Micky Dolenz plans to Monkee around in full force when he plays a four-night run starting Thursday, June 8, at the Egyptian Theatre.

The concerts have a two-fold mission.

The first is to honor the legacy of The Monkees, which featured Dolenz, and his late bandmates — Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones and Peter Tork — and showcase the group’s third album, “Headquarters,” which was released in 1967.

Rhino Entertainment , under Dolenz’s guidance, rereleased the album as a Super Deluxe Edition box set that includes four CDs, featuring the original album and 23 previously unreleased songs, as well as outtakes from the recording sessions, a seven-inch vinyl single, featuring “All Of Your Toys” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere” and a liner-note booklet penned by Grammy Award-nominated producer and enginee, Andrew Sandoval.

Another significance of “Headquarters” is that the album was recorded after the band gained artistic control of their own songwriting.

This past week, Dolenz was in London performing a concert with Elvis Presley’s guitarist James Burton. The lineup included Sir Brian May, Van Morrison, Ronnie Wood, Albert Lee, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and John Oates.

Luckily, The Park Record caught up with the Monkee with an email exchange through his publicist David Salidor, and here is how it went.

Park Record: What prompted making “Headquarters” into the Super Deluxe Edition?

Micky Dolenz: This was the album after the so-called palace revolt and there was so much more available from those sessions.

P.R.: Do you have any fun memories of the recording sessions for that album?

M.D.: The recording of the whole album was so much fun.

P.R.: [“Headquarters”] was the first album the Monkees recorded after you all finally were able to take creative control of the music. What did it mean to you guys to gain that control?

M.D.: Mike was a great songwriter and he was told that at some point he’d get to use that ability. He wrote a great song and it was turned down by the powers that be, so he got this new singer to cut it — Linda Ronstadt.

Editor’s note: The song was titled “Different Drum” and became a hit for Ronstadt’s band Stone Poneys .

P.R.: How did it feel going back into the vaults to find some of the previously unreleased recordings for the “Headquarters” box set?

M.D.: Just great memories.

P.R.: As far as the live show goes, how did you reconcile what you wanted to perform with what you know the fans expected?

M.D.: We’re [performing] the “Headquarters” album; a really important moment for us. I don’t think I’ve fully processed not having the other three [Monkees] here with me, but I turn around and see them on the video screen. There’s also some never-before-seen video of the four of us — a lot of what I shot — never seen before now.

P.R.: As a Monkee, what do you think it is about the music, now, that is so attractive to your multi-generational audience?

M.D.: The songs. The writers we had — Carole King; Harry Nilsson; Boyce and Hart; Paul Williams; Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill — timeless.

P.R.: What sense of responsibility do you have regarding The Monkees legacy as the group’s surviving member?

M.D.: To carry it on and this show is a celebration of The Monkees.



P.R.: What have been some of the rewarding aspects, personal and artistic, of going out — especially on this tour — and performing these songs?

M.D.: The audiences and reviews have been terrific and the response and outpouring is wonderful.