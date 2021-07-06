Monster Drawing Rally fundraiser for the Arts Council of Park City and the Kimball Art Center returns in person

The Monster Drawing Rally, a fundraiser for the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the Kimball Art Center, will return to an in-person event this year on Saturday, July 10. The rally, which will feature nearly 30 artists who will create original works in two 50-minute sessions, will run from 2-6 p.m. at the Kimball Art Center parking lot at the Yard, 1251 Kearns Blvd.

The Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, along with the Kimball Art Center, announces the return of the Monster Drawing Rally.

The event, a fundraiser for the two nonprofits, will run from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at the Kimball Art Center parking lot, 1251 Kearns Blvd., said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director

“The format will be very similar to previous years,” Scudder said. “People will arrive at the Kimball Art Center, and we will have about 30 participating artists who will create original two-dimensional work during two rounds of live, art-making rounds that will run 50 minutes each.”

Some artists will also bring art that they have been working on and will finish during those 50-minute periods, she said.

The finished art will then go immediately up for sale for $50 apiece, and the luck of the draw will determine who will purchase the work, according to Scudder.

“This is what I think is fun at the event, because we take a deck of cards and give each person who wants to buy the art a card,” she said. “It’s aces high, and the person holding the highest card can buy the art at the $50 flat rate.”

All proceeds from the $50 purchases will be split between the Arts Council and the Kimball Art Center to support the production of the event and future creative community programming, according to Scudder.

Using face cards levels the playing field, so people can participate without having to worry about bids moving the price out of their purchasing range,” she said. “I’ve even seen teens bring some of their savings in to buy some art during these rallies.”

Monster Drawing Rally attendees decide which original works they would like to purchase during the inaugural Monster Drawing Rally in 2016. As it has since the beginning, the money from the purchases during this year’s Monster Drawing Rally will benefit the Arts Center of Park City and Summit County and the Kimball Art Center.

In addition to the $50 art, participating artists will bring in finished works that will be offered in a traditional silent auction, Scudder said.

“The artists will get 60% of the silent auction proceeds and the remaining 40% will be divided between the Arts Council and the Kimball Art Center,” she said. “This is a way for us to show appreciation to the artists for participating in the event. And while they do get to meet new collectors and get their names out there, we wanted to make sure they get a direct revenue opportunity.”

As part of the rally, the Kimball Art Center will offer self-guided tours of its current exhibition, “The Stories Woven Within,” featuring the tactile works of Marie Watt, Adrian Esparza, and Elodie Blanchard, Scudder said.

Artist Bridgette Meinhold creates a forest scene during the 2018 Monster Drawing Rally. Meinhold is one of the 29 artists who will participate in this year’s event.

The biggest change of the Monster Drawing Rally is the day and time, according to Scudder.

“Since we started this event in 2016, we’ve held the event on Thursday and Friday night, but when we were in the planning mode in the winter, we didn’t know what the state of COVID-19 wouild be in the summer,” she said. “So, to be extra cautious, we moved the day to Saturday, and we decided to do it in the afternoon instead of the evening.”

In addition, the arts council decided to hold the event outdoors, Scudder said.

“We will have tents and shade at the Kimball Art Center’s new space at The Yard, right next to the Boneyard,” she said. “That’s fortunate, because the Boneyard will cater the event. We will also have a cash bar sponsored by High West Distillery and Wasatch (Brewery) and a live DJ playing music.”

The Monster Drawing Rally is an event that connects artist with other artists, collectors and the public, according to organizers.

Last year, the arts council hosted a virtual Monster Drawing Rally.

“We had 40 artists create work live on Zoom and give artists talks about their creative processes,” Scudder said. “We also hosted an online sale and auction, and while it was a challenge, we did what we could.”

So bringing back an in-person event is special, especially in time for its fifth anniversary, she said.

“We’ve been trying to maintain as much of our programming as we could throughout this pandemic, so it feels good to get back to a live event, because it connects people to art,” Scudder said. “This is about gathering. It’s about celebrating our local creative talent and making new connections. And we’re happy the Kimball Art Center wants to continue this partnership.”

Monster Drawing Rally When: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, July 10 Where: Kimball Art Center, 1251 Kearns Blvd. Cost: $20 Web: pcscarts.org and kimballartcenter.org