Monster Drawing Rally fundraiser stomps into its third year

Art lovers can watch local artists create new art in 50-minute intervals during the Kimball Art Center and Park City Summit County Arts Council’s Monster Drawing Rally. The art can be purchased for $50 once it is finished. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Park Record file photo | The Park Record

Monster Drawing Rally

6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6

$20 in advance and $25 at the door

kimballartcenter.org and pcscarts.org

The Monster Drawing Rally’s format is simple.

On June 6, More than 40 visual artists will converge on the Kimball Art Center to create art in 50-minute intervals, and the art will be available for purchase for $50 as soon as they are completed.

The works that have more than one hopeful buyer will be sold in an opportunity-drawing style format, said Amy Roberts, the Kimball Art Center’s communications director.

“It’s a huge, fun event that is equal parts chaos and creativity,” Roberts said. “There is a countdown clock, so people are working under an intense time frame and you don’t know who will win a piece of art.”

This year’s event, which is a joint fundraiser for the Kimball art Center and the Park City Summit County Arts Council, will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. The event will feature music, a cash bar, and food donated by Boneyard Saloon.

Jocelyn Scudder, managing director for the Park City Summit County Arts Council, said that this year’s slate of artists is intended to be more inclusive and diverse. (See accompanying list).

“In previous years, we curated and selected artists to participate, but this year, we wanted to include a wider reach of artists from Summit County and the surrounding areas,” Scudder said. “Since this was a networking event that could connect artists with each other, we thought we would take advantage of the creative sectors in Heber, Wasatch County, Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County. So we put out an open call and received a great response.”

All the artists will donate their time to be part of the rally, Roberts said.

“They do this because they love art, and they want to immerse people in the creative process while allowing people to grow their art collections,” she said. “And that speaks to the excitement and credibility of the event.”

To watch someone create a piece of art in less time than it takes to watch your favorite show on Netflix is pretty impressive and inspiring. Amy Roberts, Kimball Art Center director of communication

The money made from the art purchases will be split between the Kimball Art Center and the Park City Summit County Arts Council, but the artists will also be able to make some money through a silent auction, Scudder said.

“We are so thrilled that they donate their time to the Monster Drawing Rally, and the silent auction is a way for them to benefit from their participation,” she said.

Participating artists are invited to bring in a finished work that will be exhibited in the Kimball Art Center’s Cafe Gallery, where attendees will be able to bid on them.

“The silent auction funds will be divided in a standard artist/gallery sale where 60 percent of the money will go to the artists and the remaining 40 percent will be divided between the Kimball Art Center and Park City Summit County Arts Council,” Scudder said.

Roberts attended her first Monster Drawing Rally last year, and she enjoyed seeing the artists come up with new works in real time.

“To watch someone create a piece of art in less time it takes to watch your favorite show on Netflix is pretty impressive and inspiring,” she said.

She also enjoyed seeing how much people wanted to go home with new art.

“In other events, the more money you have the more likely you will win a prize, but that’s not necessarily what happens – the silent auction aside – with this event,” she said. “Part of the Kimball Art Center’s mission is to give access to art to everyone, and this is what the Monster Drawing Rally does. … The equaling of the playing field is uplifting to me.”

Many of these artists are represented by local galleries, and the rally gives their followers a chance to acquire their small and unique works for a small fee, Roberts said.

This is the third Monster Drawing Rally for Bridgette Meinhold, a Gallery MAR artist whose works normally sell between $950 to $10,000, according to Roberts.

“Her works are very sought after, and it was fun to see how people really got excited when there was a possibility to get one of her pieces for $50 last year,” Roberts said. “I was tasked with drawing the winner’s name for her piece. There were so many people who wanted it that we ran out of drawing cards.”

Roberts also enjoyed seeing Meinhold’s fans gather around her while she created her new work.

“She was great,” Roberts said. “It was fun seeing her interacting with the crowd while trying to finish her piece.”