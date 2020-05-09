Monster Drawing Rally will scare up funds for local artists and nonprofits online

Artists Corinne Humphrey, left, and Kristen Mitchell participate in last year’s Monster Drawing Rally, a fundraiser for local artists, the Kimball Art Center and the Park City Summit County Arts Council. This year’s event will take place virtually on May 15.

Park Record file photo | The Park Record

What: Monster Drawing Rally // Digital + Rewired online When: 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15 Cost: Free Registration: monsterdrawingrallypc.org Monster Draw Rewired participating artists • Adrianna Allegretti • Kody Bundy • Jean Glaser • Renee Mox Hall • Olga Hegner • Shannon Kelly • Karen Millar Kendall • Emily Quinn Loughlin • Mark Maziarz • Bridgette Meinhold • Kylie Millward • Kristen Mitchell • Anna Moore • Lyndsie Nash • Michael Patton • Dani Powers • James Saarela • Samantha Simon • Kendra Vicken • Clinton Whiting • Marley Wright • Ida Yoked

This year’s Monster Drawing Rally will bring new meaning to “digital art.”

Instead of hosting a live art fundraiser where local artists create and sell art in real time in front of 300 people, the Kimball Art Center and Park City Summit County Arts Council will premiere Monster Drawing Rally // Digital + Rewired online at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15.

Art lovers can register for the event for free by visiting monsterdrawingrallypc.org, where they will then receive a Zoom link that will allow them to “spy” on 22 local artists and learn about their creative processes, said Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Summit County Arts Council executive director. (See accompanying box for the list of participating artists).

“We will also share the event via Facebook Live, but we will utilize the chat feature through Zoom so people can interact with the artists,” Scudder said. “And while watching an artist create work is a great experience, interacting with artists while they create work builds a connection between the art and art lover.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The decision to move the event online was due to the Summit County Health Department’s COVID-19 shutdown mandate, according to Scudder.

“This is a true experiment, because the challenges of these times are forcing us to creatively problem solve and innovate,” Scudder said. “We did our best to come up with a model to emulate the event where we have multiple artists creating art at one time while the community has the opportunity to witness the creative process.”

Online attendees will also have the option to purchase the artists’ work throughout the event, said Amy Roberts, Kimball Art Center director of marketing.

“The artists will have pre-finished works of art available for $50, and they will have additional artwork priced at their own discretion that can be purchased online,” she said.

While the artists have already created multiple-pieces for sale during the event, online viewers will also have the chance to commission works by the artists, Scudder said.

“We will encourage people to reach out to us during or after the event to build a connection with the artists for commissions,” she said.

The artists will individually take home 60% of the rally’s sales and the remaining 40% will be divided between the two arts nonprofits, according to Scudder.

“So when someone purchases a piece of art, they are supporting the artist and local arts organizations,” she said.

The night will be emceed by Scudder and Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov, Scudder said.

“We’ll let people know where they can purchase the art by these artists,” she said. “We will also give a few of the artists some time to engage with the audience and lead people through their creative processes as well.”

The event will also promote curbside pickup to support local restaurants, Scudder said.

“Culinary arts are a critical component to our overall local cultural landscape, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Park City Area Restaurant Association to encourage “art-in / take-out” during Monster Drawing Rally,” she said.

Monster Drawing Rally debuted in 2017 when the Park City Summit County Arts Council reached out to the Kimball Art Center, Scudder said.

“We presented this concept to the KAC, because they are the local visual arts nonprofit,” she said. “We were thrilled that they were interested, because our mission is to strengthen and support arts and artists countywide. So this partnership event helps us with our mission.”

The rally also adheres to the Kimball Art Center’s mission to inspire and connect the community through art, Roberts said.

“Our mission is why we had to move the event to an online format,” she said. “We don’t feel we need to put our mission on old because the world has been put on hold. It’s no secret that COVID-19 has hit industries hard, and I would say nonprofit art centers and local artists are near the top of that list. And we wanted to show that we can still bring this much-needed moment of creativity and support our local artists during the quarantine.”