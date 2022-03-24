Montgomery-Lee Fine Art ready for the inaugural Art and Music Gallery Stroll

Marty Morrison, left, and Drew Fink, are Small House Strings, a local acoustic duo who will perform Friday at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art.

Courtesy of Marty Morrison

Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, one of the oldest galleries in Park City, will be one of the participants in the first-ever Art and Music Gallery Stroll Friday night.

The stroll, which will run from 6-9 p.m., is made possible by a three-way partnership of the Park City Gallery Association, Mountain Town Music and the Art Council of Park City and Summit County. (See accompanying story.)

Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, 608 Main St., will host an artist reception for all of its artists, which will be highlighted by Small House Strings, a local acoustic duo composed of guitarist Marty Morrison and mandolinist Drew Fink.

“We originally had planned a small-works show, but decided to throw an end-of-the-season party,” said gallery director Jennifer Fargo. “Many of our artists will come in to celebrate. So, It will be a chance for guests to mingle with these artists.”

Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, which was founded by Fargo’s mother, Linda Lee, in 1996, represents 26 artists from around the nation.

Renowned local artists include painters Don Weller, Dean Bradshaw and Sherry Johnson, Fargo said.

“We represent a pretty good mix of artists, and their works can be found nationally,” she said. “We like to focus on artists from Western states, and the more nationally recognized artists from Utah. “We have a lot of the same artists you will see in bigger markets — Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. So, I think we chose the musicians who match our gallery.”

While selecting artists to represent, Fargo and her staff take many things into consideration.

“A lot of artists are recommended by artists we already represent,” she said. “When we get a recommendation, we’ll do a deeper dive and look into their work and reputations.”

Steve Songer's "Night Glow" captures the winter essence of Park City. The work will be alongside many others on exhibit at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art during the Art and Music Gallery Stroll. Montgomery-Lee Fine Art, which was established in 1996, is known for its focus on artists from Western states.

Courtesy of Montgomery-Lee Fine Art

Sometimes art professors recommend emerging artists, Fargo said.

A number of artists who studied under the late Glen Edwards, former head of the Utah State University art department, have found their way to Montgomery-Lee, she said.

“We also represented his wife, Barbara Summers Edwards, for a long time,” Fargo said.

The relationships with the artists the gallery has forged over the years is something Fargo enjoys.

“There’s something about working with someone at the beginning of their career and seeing them blossom as their work starts going into other galleries across the country, and getting coverage in major art magazines,” she said. “I have some artists whom I have worked with for more than 20 years now, and knowing that we were their first gallery is special to us.”

Sometimes Fargo wishes she would have purchased more art from these up-and-comers before they hit the big time.

“I see the prices some of their works are selling for and I’m so happy to see them make a professional career of becoming fine artists,” she said.

With a 26-year history, Montgomery-Lee Fine Art has weathered the ebb and flow of the art world, Fargo said.

“It’s been rewarding to see Park City grow into a destination art market, and we consider ourselves a local resource for people to come and find high-quality art on Main Street,” she said. “We like to say that you will find museum-quality work on a local subject with us.”

Helping clients find the right work of art is another rewarding aspect of directing Montgomery-Lee, Fargo said.

“We want the purchasing of art to be a relaxed and fun experience,” she said. “We don’t engage in high-pressure sales tactics, because we feel when the right work will come along people will know. It’s about seeing people who walk through our door and see a work that makes their hearts flutter.”

Clients know that the gallery will deliver the goods when they call and describe a type of art that piques their interest, Fargo said.

“We also love going to people’s homes where we’ll bring five or six paintings that they may have expressed interest in, and we’ll hang them up to help our clients decide which they like the best,” she said. “We want people to love what they buy, because we want them to be able to live with it the rest of their lives. Trends change, but art should be something you can personally connect with and grow with. We think the thing that ties things all together is the memories and emotional connection of why you bought a painting.”

Fargo believes the idea of the artists and clients growing together throughout the years is the secret of the gallery’s longevity.

“We have many repeat clients whose children are now buying from us, and I love it when we see people we have known for decades stop in at the same time of the year to say hello. It shows there has been a lot of growing together.”