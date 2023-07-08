Moon Shine Adventures lures nature lovers with the spirit of night skies

For information about Summit Land Conservancy’s Moon Shine Adventures and to register, visit wesaveland.org/moon-shine-adventures

Participants in the Summit Land Conservancy’s Moon Shine Adventures hike in June get ready to view a Strawberry full moon at the summit of Park City Hill from Round Valley. The next hike in the series is scheduled for July 17 at Quinn’s Junction Trailhead. Courtesy of Amy Tisovec

This summer Summit Land Conservancy wants to get people hooked on moon shine and dark skies.

The environmental nonprofit that has preserved more than 13,220 acres of land through conservation easements since 2002 is hosting a series of nighttime hikes called Moon Shine Adventures throughout the summer, said Amy Tisovec, Summit Land Conservancy outreach manager.

“We want to get people out into nature on lands we have saved with the lights off,” she said. “And the fun thing about these outings is that when you look up, you’ll see things in a different light, so to speak.”

The upcoming schedule is as follows. Locations are to be determined, unless otherwise noted:

Registration is now open by visiting wesaveland.org/happenings , and other dates will be added soon..

Although the hiking series is called Moon Shine Adventures, there will be two events — July 17 and Sept. 14 — that will be held on the night of a new moon, Tisovec said.

“We want to take advantage of those times when the sky is dark,” she said. “That way we can see the stars.”

The new moon event on July 17 will be a hiking and biking event held in partnership with Mountain Trails Foundation and PETZL , the outdoor recreation equipment company.

“Since we are looking to have both a hike and biking group, there is no reason not to get out there,” Tisovec said with a laugh. “We’ll meet at Quinn’s Junction trailhead, and then we’ll have a tailgate cookout party after the hike with hot dogs, chips and sodas, and some fun giveaways from PETZL. So participants should plan on staying late.”

The event on Sept. 14 will also be a new moon adventure, Tisovec said.

“We are currently planning a star party with the Salt Lake Astronomical Society ,” she said. “This may not be a full hike, because we may end up hanging out with the astronomers and looking through some telescopes.”

The other nights are scheduled for when the moon is full, and this summer is more special than others, according to Tisovec.

“We realized that this is the summer of super moons, and a super moon is full while it is at the closest point to the Earth during its orbit,” she said. “So, it will appear larger and brighter, and we knew we couldn’t miss a single one of these.”

The distances of each hike will vary at different locations, and those locations will be announced a couple of weeks before each event, Tisovec said.

“We will meet in different places based on trail conditions, and I will let people know as those places open up throughout the summer,” she said. “We ask everyone to make sure they have flexible schedules.”

Tisovec will also send an email to registrants the day before the hikes with finalized details.

“We want to make sure we get everyone to the right places at the right time,” she said.

The hikes, which last around one to two hours, are done at leisurely paces, Tisovec said.

“We’re not trying to get agro and break any speed records,” she said. “We also try to reach some kind of overlook so participants can take in the skies.”

Summit Land Conservancy hosted its first full moon hike of the season on June 3, and the experience was nothing short of “fantastic,” Tisovec said.

“The weather was a little precarious, but we didn’t feel any raindrops,” she said. “Instead, we had an incredibly fiery sunset to the north, and we did see rainbows on the way up the hike. Then a full, voluptuous strawberry moon just stared at us as we descended the hike.”

These moon shine and dark sky hikes are times to turn down the lights and “turn up the senses,” according to Tisovec.

“You’ll sense the temperature change as the sun sets, and you will feel it as we hike on different parts of the routes,” Tisovec said. “You will also smell the grasses and other plants as they start to cool down, and you’ll start hearing things. This summer we have a lot of crickets and frogs.”

Tisovec suggests participants come prepared with headlamps, water, a hat and a jacket.

“You may also want to bring some insect repellant,” she said. “With all the water we’ve had, there are more bugs than usual.”