Moonlight snowshoe tours provide an evening of adventure￼

Swaner EcoCenter hosts moonlight and daytime showshoe tours on the 1,200-acre preserve. The moonlight tours last about an hour and a half and introduce hikers to nocturnal and crepuscular animals.

Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

Moonlight snowshoe tours are an ideal way to shed light on nocturnal activities pursued by animals who live on the 1,200-acre preserve overseen by the Swaner EcoCenter .

While the Jan. 7 event is booked, the ecological nonprofit has scheduled additional tours on Feb. 2 and 4, and a couple in March as well, said Visitor Experience Manager Hunter Klingensmith.

“(These tours are) fun times to talk about nocturnal animals, or crepuscular animals — those that are most active at dawn or dusk — and talk about what goes on at night,” she said. “It’s also a great time to talk about how the moon cycles affect the wildlife, plants and ecology of the preserve.”

These tours run about an hour or an hour and 15 minutes. Snowshoers usually cover about a half mile or less and stop at four or five locations in a round-trip session, according to Klingensmith.

“The preserve is such a great place to get out on snowshoes, because the area we go to is otherwise closed to the public,” she said. “It’s a primo open area, where we don’t have to climb any hills, and it’s a flat space to see animal tracks. It’s also a good place to gather around the guide and hear what they are saying.”

The moonlight is usually bright enough that participants don’t need to bring headlamps, Klingensmith said.

“The moon’s brightness also can make a difference on which animals are out and which ones are most active,” she said.

If temperatures are really cold, the group may spend a little more time inside talking and move a little more vigorously while on the preserve, according to Klingensmith.

“The tours are family friendly, and we can cater to groups that have younger children,” she said.

“We ask that you dress appropriately, because it can get cold.”

Registration costs $20 for adults, $10 for Swaner EcoCenter members and free for children ages 5 and younger.

While participants can bring their own snowshoes, the EcoCenter has all sizes available to rent for $5 a pair, Klingensmith said.

The Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter began offering moonlight snowshoe tours last year, and the tours have become one of its most popular programs, Klingensmith said.

“When we started the tours, we only did one a month, but we realized we had to do more to fit everybody in,” she said.

If people want to take a snowshoe tour but can’t make the moonlight events the EcoCenter offers private tours as well as self-guided daytime tours during open hours, Klingensmith said.

“For the daytime tours, people can rent snowshoes and take the wetland discovery trail,” she said. “We give them a brochure they can follow along the way.”

In addition, the EcoCenter offers weekly Saturday morning hikes that utilize snowshoes during the winter, Klingensmith said.

“We love leading tours on the preserve, and it’s nice to see people are excited and happy to get out there,” she said.