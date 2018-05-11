Mother’s Day yoga session is Devoted 2 Children

Randi Jo Taurel will host a Mother’s Day family yoga session at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at Soaring Wings Montessori School, 1580 Old Ranch Road. The session will raise funds for the Devoted 2 Children Summer Camp in Haiti. Devoted 2 Children Foundation is a nonprofit that runs an orphanage in Haiti for children ages six to 17. Admission is a $25 donation per family. For information, email rj@yogawithrandijo.com or visit http://www.yogawithrandijo.com/giving-back

Certified yoga and Pilates instructor Randi Jo Taurel wants to wish all the mothers and their families at she kicks off a string of family yoga sesson fundraiser on Sunday, May 13, at Soaring Wings Montessori School.

"It is open to everyone, babies to grandparents," Taurel said.

The event is one of three Taurel is set to host that will raise funds for Devoted 2 Children, a nonprofit that runs an orphanage for children ages 6 to 17 in Jacmel, Haiti, will be held from 10-11 a.m., and the cost is $25 per family.

"The yoga event will feature an opportunity drawing and all sorts of fun stuff," Taurel promised. "We'll, of course, do yoga, and we'll do dancing and breathing exercises, partner posing and an opportunity drawing. It will be a lot of fun."

"We have a goal of raising at least $10,000 with these three events..."Randi Jo Taurel,Devoted 2 Childrenboard member

There are eight children in the home and the cost to support the children and run the home is about $3,000 a month, Taurel said.

"We support the children's education, their clothing, their food, everything," she said.

In addition, Devoted 2 Children will reach out into the Jacmel community and lead a week-long summer camp for 80 to 100 kids.

"My daughter, Chloe, who is going to be 13 this summer, will lead the volunteer trip for the summer camp," Taurel said. "We'll also lead the summer camp from July 8-14, and teach yoga and mindfulness to the kids in the home and in the community."

The summer camp will cost an additional $3,000 to run, and all the money raised during the Mother's Day family yoga session will go towards the orphanage and camp,

This will be the Taurels' third service trip to Haiti.

"We're also looking for volunteers to come with us," Taurel said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Taurel at rj@yogawithrandijo.com.

On May 20, Taurel will hold another family yoga class and fundraiser from 10-11 a.m. at Little Miners Montessori School.

"It's the same format as the fundraiser at Soaring Wings," she said. "We will continue the opportunity drawing and do all the same fun stuff."

A third, women-only fundraiser will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, hosted by Taurel with Kristie Buehner at a private cabin at Hi Ute Ranch.

Buehner sits with Taurel on the Devoted 2 Children board, and Hi Ute Ranch is Buehner's family property, according to Taurel.

The night, dubbed "Girls Night Out," will feature dinner, drinks, a kombucha bar, music mixes by DJ Dolph and a silent auction "with a twist," Taurel said.

"We are asking everyone to bring an item for the silent auction, so it will be fun and different," she said. "We are also teaming up with (athletic apparel brand) Athleta … for the event."

Tickets for the Hi Ute Ranch event are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/girls-night-out-at-the-private-hi-ute-ranch-cabin-tickets-45785124540?aff=es2.

"We have a goal of raising at least $10,000 with these three events," Taurel said. "We hope people will show up and have a good time with us while donating to a good cause."