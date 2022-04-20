Mountain Life Church schedules a weekend of ‘Redeeming Heartache’ events

"Redeeming Heartache," by Allender Center cofounders Dan B. Allender and Cathy Loerzel, is the basis of a weekend that will include a seminar, lecture and booksigning facilitated by Mountain Life Church.

Courtesy of Zondervan

A weekend event at Mountain Life Church will give deeper meaning to the adage that “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“Redeeming Heartache,” which runs from April 22-24, will feature a seminar, fundraiser, sermon, book signing and happy hour by Dan B. Allender and Cathy Loerzel, co-authors of the book “Redeeming Heartache: How Past Suffering Reveals Our True Calling” and co-founders of the Allender Center.

The Allender Center, which was established in 2012, is a nonprofit and subsidiary of The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology that offers help and healing for those who want to know how harm has impacted their lives, said Loerzel.

“Our theory with our work at the Allender Center is that you cannot fix the present without going back into the past and understanding your story,” she said. “A lot of work we are doing around self-expression and self-improvement doesn’t work without the context of understanding where your heart has been broken, where you lost trust, where you’ve been betrayed and how those things have impacted who you are in the world today.”

The seminar, which will run from 8:30 a.m.-noon on April 23, will give people tools that are outlined in the book to revisit their pasts, which will help them fix their presents, according to Loerzel.

“We are saying no one can escape harm or trauma no matter what life you’re living and no matter how good your family is,” she said. “So when we experience trauma, we shift our ways of being in the world to protect ourselves from the original way that trauma came into our lives and manifested itself.”

By doing that, people spend the rest of their lives trying to ensure those original traumas don’t occur again or making sure they are more protected from them, Loerzel said.

“Our hope is to create pathways for people to go back with support, kindness, tools and language to understand what actually happened to them,” she said. “Oftentimes people are afraid that if they go back to their sorrow, their grief will just swallow them up, but we actually spend more energy trying to stay out of remembering the past than it takes to go back, heal and then create a different way of moving forward. So the seminar will help them realize when they bring light to the shadow it’s actually not as scary as it seems.”

The book “Redeeming Heartache,” is based on the past 10 years of work that Allender and Loerzel have done at the Allender Center, which was originally set up in the Seattle School of Theology & Psychology in Washington.

“It is a small little grad school that was doing pretty remarkable training for therapists and pastors, but there was no way to export that to doctors and nurses who didn’t need to get a masters degree in psychology, but needed this sort of theory to help work with people in their care,” Loerzel said. “What we were finding was that so many people were wanting therapists, pastors, nonprofit workers and others just wanted to help other people through trauma, but they didn’t have the tools to do it well.”

So, Allender and Loerzel established the Allender Center.

“(Although) we started it 10 years ago, Dan has been doing this type of work way before that,” Loerzel said. “The Allender Center just gave him the space to hone in on his theory and methodology and make it transferable to more people.”

The foundation of the Allender Center lies in the philosophy that people can’t help anyone further than they have helped themselves, according to Loerzel.

“You may reenact your own trauma on someone else’s healing,” she said. “So we needed a space for people to train, to understand neurobiology, to understand the impact of abuse and trauma in our lives, and to give them the theory for them to work in the particularity of childhood trauma stories and help them tell what happened to them in a narrative.”

Parkite and volunteer Gail Stucker, who organized Mountain Life Church’s monthly parent connection meetings and helped lead the church’s women’s marriage course, arranged the “Redeeming Heartache” weekend.

Stucker was introduced to Allender during a 2015 Christian conference in Colorado.

“Dan was a part of that, and I was captured by his storytelling,” she said. “He made a comment about how the accumulation of small traumas and small abuses manifests in the body and how we self-protect in very similar ways to big-event traumas and abuses.”

That statement resonated with Stucker and her husband.

“While we didn’t have those big (traumas) in our lives, the way we would respond to certain triggers seem to indicate there was stuff going on that was unhealed,” she said. “That gave us hope that there was a path forward and we didn’t have to be stuck.”

Stucker furthered her understanding through the Allender Center’s narrative-focused trauma care certification.

“I did a deep dive in that for three years, and we’ve gotten to know Dan and Cathy through that,” she said. “I’ve seen the effects of this work in my own life and my own marriage, and I want as many people as possible to get a taste of where this could go.”

“Redeeming Heartache” comes at the right time for some people, Loerzel said.

“As we’ve been traveling across the country on this book tour, we’ve gotten a chance to talk with people after two years of COVID quarantine and the upheaval in the world, and people are not well,” she said. “There is work to be done and we want to help people understand the work they need to do in their own lives and give them maps so they know they are not alone.”