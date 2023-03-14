Mountain Town Music summer concerts move from Deer Valley￼

Mountain Town Music’s Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series will move this summer from Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater to City Park.

Mountain Town Music, a Summit County non-profit organization whose mission is to program, foster, and support live music, is set to launch its free summer programming at multiple venues this season with various community partners.

The Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series has historically taken place on Wednesday evenings at the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater at Deer Valley Resort. This year, the concert series will take place at City Park. The free weekly performances will feature Latino, classical and jazz artists.

There are 21 concerts on the books this summer from June 6 to Oct. 4, including the locally beloved Coco Garcia’s Rumba Libre and Flamingo.

This year’s Grand Valley Bank Concerts in The Park lineup is highly anticipated and is expected to be well-attended by live music enthusiasts and long-time residents in Park City and Summit County who come out to enjoy the musical performances with their family and friends, year after year.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off this new season of Mountain Town Music,” said MTM Executive Director Brian Richards. “In recent years, as the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series grew, we felt like it got away from the essence of the series which is the music itself, and the way it brings people together to enhance the overall quality of life in the community.”

(Logo courtesy of Mountain Town Stages)

MTM is very pleased to retain Deer Valley Resort as a proud sponsor and is looking forward to collaborating with other community partners and local venues this year. By diversifying summer concert locations and bringing back the Quarry Village stage, MTM can support more local artists through expanded reach across Park City, Summit County, and beyond.

While Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater will not be the venue for Mountain Town Music’s Grand Valley Bank Community Concert series this season, the two partners will continue to be supportive of a summer concert series.

“We have a strong relationship with Mountain Town Music and firmly believe in the positive effects and moments it brings to the artists and community residents. The resort is excited to maintain our long-standing partnership with Mountain Town Music by sponsoring their summer performances and featuring them in programming at the other resort venues throughout the year,” said Deer Valley Resort Vice President of Marketing, Susie English.