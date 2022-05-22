Mountain Town Music’s reveals its 2022 season

Bryon Friedman performs at Mountain Town Music's Woodenshoe Park stage in Peoa last summer. A new and bigger stage designed and built by PC Caps students and Jason Ledyard, owner of Ledyard Homes, will make its debut this season.

Photo by Daniel Lewis

Mountain Town Music is poised to open its floodgate of free summer concerts next week, and the anticipation is fueled by some new developments with the Friday-night performances at Woodenshoe Park in Peoa.

Triggers & Slips will break in a new stage on May 27, and the music will be highlighted by some Tennessee-style grub prepared by Lush’s BBQ, said Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music’s community conductor of musical affairs.

The stage was designed in partnership with PC Caps , a project-based learning program at Park City High School, he said.

“The stage that was originally built out at Woodenshoe Park 20 years ago was designed basically for solo and duo performances, and we now offer a mix of solo, duo and full band performances out there,” Richards said. “So, this year, we decided to work with PC Caps to design a stage that will be able to hold a full five- to six-person band.”

The students were mentored by Mountain Town Music supporter Jason Ledyard, owner of Ledyard Homes , a local building company, and he is the one who is building the stage.

“We are a big supporter of our community, specifically of Mountain Town Music but also the high school, Ledyard said. “We were excited when this opportunity presented itself. To work with the PC Caps program in building a stage for the Peoa Concert Series is the best of both worlds. (And) this stage will benefit Eastern Summit County for many years to come. We are excited that our name will live on that stage.”

The idea to have a barbecue truck out at the park stemmed from a concert last season, according to Richards.

“We had a food truck out there last year for the first concert of the season,” Richards said. “It was super successful, but I couldn’t find anybody to come on the other Fridays.”

A few months ago, Richards met Lush’s BBQ owner Richie Lush and his marketing director Darren Ball.





Ball, whose mother Nadine is engaged to Lush, said the idea fit Lush’s aesthetic.

“It was exactly the kind of space we wanted to be to get our name out there, but it was also something we wanted to be part of — the cool tradition of going out on Friday night to hear good music and enjoy great food,” he said. “That type of thing was literally a pastime with my family while I was growing up. Utah has so many good live music events that my mom and I would attend. So that idea of grabbing a picnic blanket, enjoying some good food and while listening to some great music resonated with us.”

Lush’s BBQ has a humble origin story that began three years ago.

“Richie is the Tennessean, and he’s the character behind the flavor,” Ball said. “He grew up learning all of these barbecue techniques but moved to Utah for a whole different business.”

Lush looked around and noticed a need for barbecue, especially in Park City, Heber and Kamas, Ball said.

“Since he wanted, at the very least, a productive hobby, he invested in a trailer, and we began serving in the parking lot of Weller Recreation in Kamas one day a week,” he said.

A few weeks later, a spot opened down the street, and Lush set up the trailer and a tent, according to Ball.

“We went from serving one day a week to four days a week,” he said. “Then a restaurant space opened up around the corner in Kamas and we moved into that three or four months later.”

While the Kamas store undergoes renovations, Lush’s opened a new restaurant at 7182 Silver Creek Rd.

Lush’s is working out a menu for the Woodenshoe concerts, Ball said.

“Our top sellers are the brisket and pulled pork, so if we have to go down to a reduced menu it will be those two and three staple sides — mustard slaw, gnocchi potato salad and smoked beans,” he said. “Richie also loves to come with something on the spot, so he may produce something at random at any given night.”

Local country-rock band Triggers and Slips will perform Mountain Town Music’s first Woodenshoe Park concert of the 2022 season on May 27.

Courtesy of Triggers and Slips

While the Woodenshoe Park series enjoys a facelift, Richards is looking forward to Mountain Town Music’s full season that officially launches May 23 with Eligio Garcia Magic Harp during the Noches de Verano in Parque de la Ciudad (Summer Nights at City Park) series.

The series, which features Latinx artists, has become one of Richards’ favorites.

“It’s quickly becoming a community gem,” he said. “It’s a little under the radar, and it brings our Latino and Anglo community together and celebrates what makes Park City so special.”

Mountain Town Music has also scheduled an abundance of concerts bookended by the City Park and Woodenshoe Park series.

One of the most notable is the Wednesday Grand Valley Bank Community Concerts at Deer Valley, starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 22 and run through July 20.

The series kicks off with Samba Fogo and Rumba Libre, which will highlight Park City’s Latino Arts Festival that is scheduled to run June 20-26.

“These concerts will feature two bands nightly, so you will be getting two headliner-calilber bands every week,” Richards said.

Additional Mountain Town Music programming include Wednesdays at the Park City Library patio; Fridays at Newpark; Saturdays at the Stio Stage at Miners Park; Thursdays and Saturdays at Canyons Village; and Thursdays at the Great Lawn at the DeJoria Center .

“It’s important that we have stages out in Eastern Summit County,” Richards said about the DeJoria Center series. “We do a lot of programming in Park City proper, so we’re always looking for musical opportunities out there.”

In addition, Mountain Town Music programs all the music for the Park Silly Sunday Market, Savor the Summit and the Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

“We are also looking to schedule some community sound baths over the summer,” Richards said. “We have put an increased emphasis on mental wellness because music is very important to people’s health and vitality. We want to continue to provide a safe space where people can utilize sound for healing purposes.”

Mountain Town Music is also planning the inaugural Moon River Jamboree on June 8.

The event will be a fundraiser for the Michael James Richards memorial fund , which provides students from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to learn about various segments of the music industry, according to Richards.

Speaking of diverse backgrounds, Richards is proud of this season’s programming that features an inclusive lineup of artists.

“One thing we wanted to do this year was be more inclusive with our programming,” he said. “I’m proud of the 2022 summer lineup; it was booked with intention. We have a wide range of stylistic genres as well as artists representing all segments of our community, including female-fronted bands, Latino acts, LGBTQ+ and people of color. We’re beyond stoked for this coming summer – get out your dancing shoes and get ready to bust a move because the groove is in the heart.”