Mountain Town Music’s summer concerts return after last year’s coronavirus-forced abbreviated season

Mountain Town Music will continue booking its Door 2 Door private concerts in addition to programming free, outdoor performances throughout Summit County.

Park Record file photo

After last year’s season that coronavirus concerns relegated to a handful of private outdoor concerts on a mobile flat-bed stage, Mountain Town Music is looking forward to booking a nearly normal slate of summer shows.

With the roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations and the easing of mask mandates and protocols, the nonprofit that usually programs more than 275 musical performances a year has been busy setting up a busy schedule of summer music, said Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music’s community conductor of musical affairs.

“I think people are looking forward to getting back outside and enjoying the community connection our concerts provide,” Richards said. “Getting together to experience live music is important for our well-being, and people are ready to dance!”

Rick Gerber will perform a Mountain Town Music concert at Miners Park in June.

Park Record file photo

Mountain Town Music was busy this winter working with its community partners to develop operational plans for the summer in order to provide the community with a safe environment to see live music, according to Richards.

“The event industry was the first to be affected by COVID restriction and is one of the last to come back,” he said. “It’s always a challenge programming a summer because of the breadth of what Mountain Town Music provides for our community, but this winter has been even more so — you don’t just snap your fingers and it all happens. There is a lot of hard work that goes into what we do, but we are more excited than ever to once again be the soundtrack to Park City’s summer.”

Mountain Town Music will program musical performances for Miners Park on Main Street, Park Silly Sunday Market, the Noches de Verano Latino Series in City Park, the Park City Beethoven Festival in City Park, the Great Lawn at the DeJoria Center in Kamas, Woodenshoe Concert Series in Peoa and the Park City Library Richards said.

“We are also working hard with our local resort partners to safely provide music at the base of the slopes, so stay tuned for more information on that in the coming weeks,” he said.

One program that will remain is Mountain Town Music’s Door 2 Door Tour, which was started a few weeks after the onset of the pandemic last year.

The Door 2 Door Tour provides private performances where musicians perform in cul-de-sacs, streets, backyards, garages and driveways — or anywhere people want to experience live music, Richards said.

More than 100 artists, from solo acts to full bands, are on the booking roster that can be found by visiting mountaintownmusic.org.

Local singer-songwriter Alicia Stockman is part of Mountain Town Music’s 2021 summer concert roster.

Hailie Emma Photography

“We pivoted very quickly to Door 2 Door and ended up programming 104 shows throughout the summer and into the fall last year,” he said. “Since it was so popular, we felt compelled to continue it this year.”

Last year’s pivot was easy because Mountain Town Music is its own production company, Richards said.

“What makes Mountain Town Music unique is that we are a one-stop shop for music,” he said. “We have our own crew of professional sound engineers, we own all of our own gear and are in a position to produce anything from a simple solo acoustic performance in the park to a full-on music festival. We’re also a promoter, and we’re a booking entity too.”

One main difference with Door 2 Door this year will be the price, according to Richards.

“We created Door 2 Door as an altruistic program last year, because we felt the community needed music to experience some sort of normalcy during the pandemic,” he said. “We also needed to get our musicians back working, and we needed to get our sound engineers and gig-workers working.”

To do that, Mountain Town Music kept the requested donation low so the performances could be accessible for everybody, but this year, the performances will cost closer to the normal price of a regular private concert pre-COVID, according to Richards.

“Private performances are where musicians make really good money in normal times,” he said. “So, this year, with the return of our free shows, we didn’t want to undercut that market, because the musicians in the community have suffered so much over the course of the last 12 months with music venues being shut down. So we decided as we move forward and go with more of a market rate for private events.”

Mountain Town Music has tapped the talents of singer-songwriter Christine Kinslow for this year's summer concert series.

Courtesy of Christine Kinslow

The funds raised through the private shows will be a way for the community’s musicians to recoup some of the revenue they lost last year due to canceled gigs, he said.

“It’s a way for the Park City community to support musicians who have suffered,” Richards said.

In addition, it will give the community a chance to show its support for Mountain Town Music, which lost a significant amount of revenue to the tune of $350,000 last year, he said.

“I also look at booking a Door 2 Door concert as an opportunity for friends, family and neighborhoods to share a unique event,” Richards said. “Get everybody to pitch in and the concert becomes a collaborative effort amongst community friends and neighbors.”

Another way the community can help Mountain Town Music is through direct donations or by joining the Vibe Tribe, he said.

“I feel the summer concert season is going to be an important step for our community to get back outside, come together and enjoy some live music,” Richards said. “It’s going to be good for the soul.”